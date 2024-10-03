Ships Arrive for San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7); San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and the Unmanned Surface Vessel Ranger (OUSV 3) arrived in San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week 2024.



Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from several ships, squadrons and military units will be in San Francisco for the annual San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 7-14.



Participating ships and units also include the Coast Guard Legend-class maritime security cutter USCG Bertholf (WMSL 750); the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334); the unmanned surface vessel Ranger (OUSV 3); Naval Beach Group One; U.S. Marine Corps Task Force San Francisco (Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit 2; Combat Logistics Battalion 13; Combat Logistics Battalion 15; and Battalion Landing Team 1/5); the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels; the Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs; Navy Band Southwest; 1st Marine Division Band; 12th Marine Corps District, Recruiting Station San Francisco; Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate; Assault Craft Unit 1; Beachmaster Unit 1; Amphibious Construction Battalion 1; Amphibious Squadron 7; Combat Logistics Regiment 17; U.S. 3rd Fleet; Expeditionary Strike Group 3; and Navy Region Southwest.



Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard forces and assets also participate in a robust disaster response exercise, an annual event joint training event that adds a serious, practical objective to San Francisco Fleet Week. The exercise is designed to train military forces and local, county, state and federal government agencies to work together to respond to natural and man-made disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires and industrial accidents.



Service members will have an opportunity to interact with the local community while participating in a number of community relations projects and entertainment events throughout the week.

Navy, Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force bands will perform a series of free neighborhood concerts throughout San Francisco. For a full list of concerts, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website: Neighborhood Concert Series - San Francisco Fleet Week (fleetweeksf.org)



San Francisco Fleet Week also offers the public an opportunity to take a tour of the ships and interact with service members as they showcase their ships’, units’, and services’ capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how the sea services support the national defense of the United States and protect freedom of the seas.

The schedule for ship tours is as follows and is subject to change:



Wednesday, October 9

Pier 27

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Thursday, October 10

Pier 27, Pier 35

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Friday, October 11

No tours, however, the ships can be seen in the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships 11am-12p.m. from along the San Francisco waterfront.



Saturday, October 12

Piers 27, 30/32, 35

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pier 15/17

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Sunday, October 13

Piers 27, 30/32, 35

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pier 15/17

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Monday, October 14

Pier 27, Pier 30/32

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



The public is encouraged to attend tours and interact with service members.

Prohibited items aboard include the following:

- Food or drinks, including ice chests and coolers

- Camera tripods

- Skateboards, bicycles, hover boards

- Gang-related clothing

- Unmanned aerial systems

- Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons

- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray

- Spray cans of any type, fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Illegal drugs and drugs considered illegal at the federal level, including marijuana, and/or drug-related paraphernalia

- Electronic cigarettes

- Large bags, including backpacks and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search)

- Strollers

- Drinks, other than water, to facilitate security

- Smoking, dipping, or chewing gum while onboard USN Ships or within 100FT of watch-standers

- Pets are also prohibited, with the exception of service dogs for the disabled

- Open-toe shoes are not recommended. High heels are not permitted

- Ship tours may not be appropriate for those with disabilities and access and functional needs or certain medical conditions. There are steep ladders (stairways) to climb and uneven surfaces to traverse on board the ship. An alternative experience will be provided on the pier for those who wish to learn more about the ships in port.



You’re also invited to visit Fleet Fest, a free family-friendly festival celebration at Pier 30/32, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Military bands and local entertainers will perform throughout the weekend.



For more information, please visit the San Francisco Fleet Week web site at www.fleetweeksf.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2024 Date Posted: 10.06.2024 20:47 Story ID: 482625 Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ships Arrive for San Francisco Fleet Week 2024, by Brian O'Rourke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.