403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Hong, Yong-Chol, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea

Mr. Hong is the Army Field Support Battalion-Korea Fleet Management Operations supervisory transportation specialist. Over the past few months, he has taken the lead of the FMO as the senior transportation analyst and advisor. Our transportation officer is currently dual slotted, and Mr. Hong has been filling the gap while our TO fulfills installation transportation officer duties. Mr. Hong is the lead operations planner for non-tactical vehicle divestments here on Camp Humphreys.



Hometown:



My Hometown is Seoul



How long have you been a member of the team?



It has been seven years since I joined the team.



What duties are you responsible for?



I work as the supervisory transportation specialist at Fleet Management Operations at AFSBn-K, Camp Humphreys. My major duties include planning, direction, supervision, training, and transportation operation analysis. I monitor, advise, and review all administration procedures for all Korean employees as the senior Korean employee’s leader. I prepare various reports and tasks like agency reports of motor vehicle data, NTV cost accounting & management data, and annual Vehicle Utilization Review Board data. I build an accurate database by periodically screening various records for all NTVs. I analyze, develop and recommend NTV operation requirements for replacements and allocations.



What is the best thing about working at the FMO?



The best thing about FMO is working with a great team and great leadership. I like all the members that I work with.



Why did you want to be a transportation specialist?



I became fascinated with transportation while working in the Transportation Motor Pool.



What is the best thing about being a transportation specialist?



It is the best! I plan and support the transportation mission to help external organizations conduct their missions. I can work by connecting and collaborating with all units at Camp Humphreys.



What were you doing before you started your service?



I was a transportation assistant.



What are your plans for after your service?



My plan is for FMO to become the most efficient organization in Korea, and after five years, it will be become the most productive organization in the world!



What do you like to do in your free time?



In my free time, I enjoy reading books and like watching movies with my family.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



My favorite activity is table tennis. I enjoy playing the game and teaching beginners.

