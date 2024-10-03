Celebrating 25 Years of Strategic Partnership: D.C. National Guard and Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) Commemorate Milestone

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), D.C. National Guard, welcomes...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), D.C. National Guard, welcomes Brigadier Markland Lloyd, Force Executive Officer (FXO), Jamaica Defence Force; Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Michael Moulton, Force Sergeant Major (FSM), and Brigadier Ricardo Blidgen, Brigade Commander for the Jamaican National Reserve (JNR) during the Commanding General’s Reception at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 5, 2024. The reception honored a 25-year State Partnership Program pairing and was attended by current and former State Partnership Program directors, the Embassy of Jamaica, city government and others who contributed to the quarter-century milestone. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – On Saturday, Oct. 5, senior leaders from the D.C. National Guard (DCNG) and the Jamaican Defense Force (JDF) gathered to celebrate 25-years of their State Partnership Program pairing at the D.C. Armory. The Commanding General’s Reception, hosted by the National Guard Association for the District of Columbia (NGA-DC) was attended by Brigadier (Brig) Markland Lloyd, Force Executive Officer (FXO) for the Jamaica Defence Force; Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Michael Moulton, Force Sergeant Major (FSM) and Brigadier (Brig) Ricardo Blidgen, Brigade Commander for the Jamaican National Reserve (JNR). Attendance also included current and former State Partnership Program directors, the Embassy of Jamaica, city government and many others who contributed to the quarter-century landmark.



The ceremony commenced with remarks from Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, who emphasized the significance of the milestone. "Our partnership with Jamaica is a shining example of mission in action," he said. "For 25 years, we have tirelessly supported not only military objectives but also the broader goals of peace and prosperity for the Jamaican people. Our joint focus is ideally tailored to each other’s needs and capabilities."



This enduring partnership underscores the commitment to U.S. strategic objectives, enhancing Jamaica’s defense capabilities, and fostering regional stability under the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The program produces continuing relationships that improve readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges.



Looking forward, Andonie highlighted the importance of continuing this collaborative effort. “Together, we will build on this legacy of partnership, ensuring that our forces remain strong and capable of addressing the complex challenges of tomorrow. Here’s to the next chapter in our enduring alliance,” he said.



Following Maj. Gen. Andonie’s remarks, Brigadier (Brig) Markland Lloyd, Force Executive Officer (FXO) of the Jamaica Defence Force, expressed his appreciation for the partnership. “We look forward to continuing training exercises and subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) in areas that will enhance our capabilities,” Brigadier Lloyd noted, reaffirming the vital role this collaboration plays in regional security. “Our national Reserve also plays an important role in this partnership and with each engagement we advance our objective of improving our military readiness.”



Established in 1999 through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, the D.C. National Guard and JDF have expectations to continue to expand on engagements in CBRN, logistics, medical, disaster response, NCO development, recruitment and retention.