Griffins train within united F-15 Eagle community at Nellis AFB

Approximately 120 Airmen and six F-15C Eagles from the 144th Fighter Wing participated in blue air support with the 17th Weapons Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, from Sept. 3 to 19, 2024. During this temporary duty assignment, the 144th FW’s 194th Fighter Squadron pilots teamed up with 17th WPS pilots to defeat red air adversaries in complex training scenarios.



The 17th Weapons Squadron, a unit of the USAF Weapons School, operates the Weapons Instructor Course for all F-15 Eagle pilots now that the 433rd WPS F-15 division is closed. Each weapons instructor course is extremely rigorous, featuring the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment. The pilots from the 194th FS were incorporated into the course’s training missions to add complexity and realism while also creating camaraderie within the Eagle community.



During the training missions, pilots from both units flew and worked together to defeat an unknown number of red air targets and complete mission objectives. Their combined training missions included offensive and defensive counterair operations, tactical intercepts, and Beyond-Visual-Range engagements.



Lt. Col. James Hastings, 194th FS weapons officer and F-15C pilot said, “Overall, it was an amazing opportunity. We got to support the Weapons School, we gained invaluable training, and we participated in tactics development.”



During the second week of the TDY, three of the F-15s experienced maintenance issues, which caused the unit to miss few sorties.



“During the three-week TDY, only three sorties were lost to maintenance issues, a testament to the hard work and experience in the 144th Fighter Wing’s maintenance group,” said Hastings.



The issues included a canopy latching mechanism misalignment, a twisted fuel line, and a malfunctioning electronic control board on an Engine.



“Remember, these jets are 40 years old, so things tend to break,” said Capt. Erik Schneider. 144th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron officer. “But regardless, our maintainers were able to get these aircraft back up flying safely and efficiently in record time.”



Schneider praised the Griffin maintainers for their professionalism, skill, and speed. The maintenance team not only efficiently performs required maintenance actions for each takeoff and landing, but they also identify and fix any unexpected maintenance issues that arise.



“I work hand in hand with these guys on a day-to-day basis,” said Schneider. “They just blow my mind by how fast they are able to fix some things that other maintainers wouldn’t be able to fix.”



For Capt. Annalisa Sanfilippo, 194th FS pilot, it was her first TDY with the unit. She is a recent graduate of the B-Course and completed her Mission Qualification Training in the F-15C while at Nellis.



“I got to certify ‘at the home of the fighter pilot!’” said Sanfilippo, “I am extremely lucky for the opportunity. I got to train with and learn from some of the best pilots the (Combat Air Force) has while completing my certification.”



Hastings said that the 194th FS has supported the WIC in the past, but this TDY was the first time in five years that the Griffins have had an opportunity to participate in such an in-depth way.



“This will once again become a normal type of training that the 194th will participate in,” said Hastings. “And we’re looking forward to continue supporting and incorporating with the Weapons School as we transition to the F-15EX.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2024 Date Posted: 10.05.2024 16:47 Story ID: 482605 Location: FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Griffins train within united F-15 Eagle community at Nellis AFB, by Maj. Jason Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.