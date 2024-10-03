McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base One Step Closer to Hosting KC-46 Tanker Fleet

Tucked into the foothills of East Tennessee, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base has long been a cornerstone in the U.S. Air Force’s aerial refueling mission. Now, the base and its dedicated Airmen are on the cusp of a historic achievement: becoming the home of the Air Force’s next-generation refueling aircraft, the KC-46 Pegasus.



On September 27th, the 134th Air Refueling Wing received word that McGhee Tyson had advanced to the final seven candidates being considered for the basing of the KC-46. This announcement marks a critical milestone for the Wing, which has poured years of effort into preparing for this moment. From state-of-the-art infrastructure to mission-focused training, the 134th has been positioning itself to become the ideal home for the KC-46—an aircraft that will revolutionize the U.S. military’s aerial refueling capabilities.



Over the past few years, the 134th ARW has undertaken significant upgrades to accommodate the KC-46 Pegasus. A newly constructed 10,000-foot runway, completed at a cost of $134 million, now stretches across the base like a gleaming promise of what’s to come. Alongside it stands a $32.4 million maintenance hangar, designed specifically to house and service the KC-46 aircraft. These upgrades are not just impressive feats of engineering—they are tangible proof of the base’s commitment to supporting the future of U.S. airpower.



For Col. Robert Underwood, commander of the 134th ARW, this moment is the culmination of years of hard work. “We are incredibly proud of the men and women of the 134th,” Underwood said. “Their dedication has brought us to this point, and we’re ready to show the site selection committee why McGhee Tyson is the best location for the KC-46.”



That dedication has been on full display not just in infrastructure but in planning. In 2022, the Wing completed a comprehensive KC-46 conversion study that highlighted the operational and strategic benefits of placing the new tanker fleet at McGhee Tyson. The study underscored the base’s geographic advantages, existing refueling mission, and highly skilled personnel.



McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is no stranger to big moments. For decades, the 134th ARW has played a pivotal role in the Air Force’s refueling operations, supporting missions both at home and abroad. But securing the KC-46 would take the base’s mission to a new level, ensuring that McGhee Tyson remains at the forefront of aerial refueling for decades to come.



The KC-46 Pegasus isn’t just another aircraft. It represents a new era in refueling technology, with capabilities that far exceed those of its predecessors. With the ability to refuel U.S., allied, and coalition aircraft mid-flight, while also transporting cargo, personnel, and performing aeromedical evacuations, the KC-46 is a game-changer for global military operations.



Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Assistant Adjutant General for the Tennessee Air National Guard, sees the KC-46 basing as a natural fit for McGhee Tyson.



"The selection of McGhee Tyson as a KC-46 finalist underscores the strength and relevance of the 134th’s continuous contributions to our national security both at home and abroad," said Hartley. "There’s not another Air Refueling Wing that has a performance history that can match the 134th Air Refueling Wing. McGhee Tyson is the right choice to receive the KC-46 to provide Tennessean’s with critical response capabilities, while securing the Wing’s future as a critical component in our national defense for decades to come.”



As McGhee Tyson moves forward in the selection process, all eyes are on the upcoming site visit, a critical part of the evaluation. The Wing is prepared to demonstrate not only its readiness but also its unwavering commitment to the mission.



For the Airmen of the 134th, this is more than just a chance to host the KC-46—it’s an opportunity to carry on a legacy of excellence. From fueling fighter jets in the skies over Europe to supporting humanitarian missions at home, the 134th ARW has always answered the call. Now, they’re ready to take on their next challenge: securing the future of aerial refueling at McGhee Tyson.



“This site visit is a pivotal moment for us,” Underwood said. “It’s an opportunity to showcase the dedication, expertise, and capabilities that make the 134th and McGhee Tyson the best choice for the KC-46. We’re ready.”



The Air Force’s final basing decision is expected in 2027, but for now, the 134th ARW remains laser-focused on the task at hand. The path to hosting the KC-46 is long, but with each step, McGhee Tyson moves closer to cementing its place as a key player in the future of U.S. airpower.

