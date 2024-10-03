U.S. Marines Deliver Emergency Relief to Philippines

Photo By Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force load cargo onto a KC-130J Super...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force load cargo onto a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan - At the request of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to support the U.S. Agency for International Development's efforts in foreign disaster relief operations in the Philippines following Typhoon Krathon (locally known as Julian), which made landfall on the Province of Cagayan, Philippines Sep. 30.



III Marine Expeditionary Force, directed by USINDOPACOM, has sent personnel and equipment to transport foreign disaster relief (FDR) supplies via KC-130J Hercules aircraft to affected locations within the Republic of the Philippines. They will join personnel from I MEF’s 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia, who are already located in-country for training, to facilitate the efficient distribution of materials. Humanitarian assistance supplies include tarps, shelter kits, food packets, and other non-food items. Two Marine Corps KC-130Js departed Okinawa, Japan, and arrived in Manila on Oct. 5 in order to support the on-going relief efforts.



The U.S. military is providing air transport and other assistance in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines through the U.S. Department of Defense Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Program.



FDR training is incorporated into nearly every major exercise conducted by Ill MEF. Recurrent crisis response training enhances operational readiness and develops joint interoperability during times of crises. The U.S. military has partnered and trained with our Philippine Allies regularly on FDR operations - including during exercises such as Balikatan and KAMANDAG - which prepare our forces for the challenges associated with extreme circumstances.



For more information or media coverage requests, please contact Capt. Mark McDonough, MRF-SEA Communication Strategy and Operations, at mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil