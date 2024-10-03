USS San Diego Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Sasebo, Japan

Story by LT. Bridget Wiseman

Amphibious Squadron Eleven



Capt. Timothy R. Carter relieved Capt. David W. Walton as commanding officer of amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during a change of command ceremony held in the ship’s well deck, Oct. 03.



RDML. Christopher Stone, served as the guest speaker and presiding officer for the event, during which he presented Walton with a Legion of Merit for his time aboard San Diego.



“Captain Walton, while serving as commanding officer of San Diego, imbued in his team the concepts of how we fight. He tirelessly fostered a culture of excellence that built capable warfighters, warfighters who are ready and will make a significant impact in Seventh Fleet, operating alongside our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. D.J., as we wish you fair winds and following seas, I want to congratulate you on a job well done”.



Walton led San Diego through a challenging Maintenance, Basic, and Advanced Phase. After finishing an extended dry-docking selected restricted availability (SRA), Walton led the ship and her crew through a 47-week Basic Phase while managing four major scheduled and emergent repair availabilities – testing, managing and training many significant modernizations to the ship’s propulsion and electrical plant and combat system suite.

Most notably, Walton led the ship in the historical NASA URT-11 mission where, for the first time, the Department of Defense and NASA completed a full recovery simulation with the Artemis II Flight Crew. This was in preparation for the Artemis II crewed mission that will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon for the first time. He continued his tour accomplishing the successful homeport shift of San Diego from her namesake city of San Diego, Calf. to Sasebo Japan. He spoke of the crew’s greatest achievements and his proudest memories while on San Diego.



“Leading the men and women of USS San Diego has been the highest honor of my naval career. Over the past couple of years we have faced challenges and celebrated victories. Whether it was completing the SRA, excelling throughout the Basic Phase, working NASA, or most recently conducting a flawless home port change, I have always been proud to witness the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and resilience displayed by every Sailor aboard this ship.”



Walton concluded his remarks by reading his orders, followed by Carter reading his own orders and addressing the crew for the first time as San Diego’s commanding officer.



“Captain Walton, your leadership and dedication have set a high standard, and it’s an honor to follow in your footsteps. To the crew of USS San Diego (LPD 22), I assume command today with great pride and humility. I understand the responsibility of this role, and I am committed to leading with integrity, respect, and a relentless focus on our mission.”



Captain Carter served as Battle Watch Captain and Maritime Homeland Defense Planner (N35) on the staff of U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Current Operations Director and Future Operations Director at Commander Fifth Fleet. He served as Military Deputy for Deputy Assistance Secretary of Defense for Platform Weapon Portfolio Management at the Pentagon. He is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, where he obtained a Master of Science in Information System Technology and completed his Joint Professional Military Education Phase I. He is a graduate of the National War College in Washington, D.C. where he obtained a Master of Science in National Security Strategy.



Walton will report to OPNAV N95 as the Expeditionary Warfare Readiness Director at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.



For more news from USS San Diego, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lpd22/

On Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/LPD22

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2024 Date Posted: 10.05.2024 05:44 Story ID: 482596 Location: JP Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Diego Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Sasebo, Japan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.