Gimlets Officer Awarded AG Officer of the Year

Ten years into his time in service, 1st Lt. Angel Gabriel Perez-Criquit has gone from a junior-enlisted Human Resources Specialist to Adjutant General Officer of the Year (2023-2024) as a battalion S1 Officer in Charge. Perez, a human resources officer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment “Gimlets”, 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, has proven his drive to serve during his time in service thus far.

Originally from Carolina, Puerto Rico, Perez was first member of his family to enlist in the U.S. Army, seeking more opportunity. After a couple failed Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery tests, Perez took it upon himself to study to enlist.

“I studied hard,” explained Perez, “Now years later I’m here, thanks to God.”

With encouragement from his family and persistence, Perez successfully enlisted in the Army in 2014.

“I joined because my dad encouraged me to try it,” said Perez.

As a goal-driven individual, Perez has accomplished personal and professional goals which have contributed to his success in the Army. Despite his initial General Technical score of 84, Perez attended the Army’s Basic Skills Education Program and used tuition assistance to graduate from Colombia Southern University, earning his bachelor’s degree in human resource management.

“That is something I am extremely proud of,” said Perez, “I never imagined myself obtaining a bachelor’s degree and becoming an Army Officer.”

After concentrating on his education, Perez attended Officer Candidate School to commission as an Officer in 2022, maintaining consistency with his previous enlisted career in human resources.

“What I enjoy most about my job is the people,” said Perez, “There’s a lot of diversity in the S1 office and I enjoy meeting people from different backgrounds.”

As a human resources officer, also known as Adjutant General Officer, Perez is responsible for providing personnel support that affects Soldiers’ overall well-being.

“The job of an HR professional is the first and last office Soldiers see when they enter and exit the military service,” explained Perez. “Providing customer service and satisfaction is very important to retain Soldiers and maintain morale, especially as it relates to Soldiers’ pay and personnel actions.”

In addition to personnel support, Perez’s position also requires assisting commanders in keeping Soldiers combat-ready. During his deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve in 2015 and 2016, Perez was responsible for casualty operations.

“Deployment was a great experience,” said Perez, “It was eye opening to see a different operational aspect of the Army.”

His most recent accomplishment in the Army was his recognition for 2023-2024 Adjutant General Officer of the Year. This competition is comprised of hand-selected individuals of the Adjutant General's Corps (AGC), a branch of the United States Army that manages the Army's human resources and personnel services. The AGC's mission is to support the Army's operational effectiveness by providing personnel services and coordinating support for commanders.

“It was great to meet HR professionals from across the Army,” said Perez, “Everyone was high-speed, professional, knowledgeable in the field and top-notch individuals in the competition.”

This competition tests Soldiers through multiple phases, focusing on not only their respective career field, but also Soldier skills. The competition nominates select Soldiers from each major Army command and are evaluated on the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons qualification, warrior tasks and battle drills, essay, exam and board, which evaluates Soldiers based on the Army’s standards for professionalism, readiness, morale, retention, and their respective Military Occupational Specialty.

“I went to have fun and do my best, I was honored to be top four,” said Perez, “When they said my name [as winner] I was impressed and surprised I was selected.”

Perez expressed what a memorable experience the competition was, no matter what the outcome was.

“Winning this award meant a lot to me,” said Perez, “It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication I have put in for many years as a HR professional.”

Perez’s ambition stems from his family.

“My big motivator to accomplish goals is my family,” said Perez, “My wife, Elizabeth and son, Gabriel, are my fuel and my backbone.”

Being in a dual-military marriage, Perez has a support system which is very understanding of the Army lifestyle and opportunities it brings.

“The moment he came up to me and said, ‘I think I’m going to sign up for the AG of the Year,’ I knew I was going to be there to support him,” explained 1st Lt. Elizabeth Baez, Perez’s wife, also serving in the Army.

Baez expressed her husband’s success in previous Army courses, explaining Perez has received Distinguished Honor Graduate multiple times, through the Basic Leader Course, Advanced Leader Course, Senior Leader Course, Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course, Officer Candidate School and Basic Officer Leader Course.

“Knowing his history and the type of Soldier that he is, I already knew he was going to win the competition,” said Baez, “I was extremely happy for him because I knew it was something that he wanted.”

Perez’s family have been a tremendous influence in his success, and they inspire him to continue serving.

“My family fully supports my decision to continue serving the American people,” expressed Perez, “It’s something I love and am passionate about.”

Perez’s accomplishment as AG Officer of the Year is just one of the many milestones he plans to achieve during his career. In addition to earning his airborne wings, Perez is hoping to attend both Ranger and Jungle schools in the future. Perez truly embodies the Army motto, “Be All You Can Be.”

“I plan to stay in the Army as long as I can, until my services are no longer needed,” expressed Perez, “I love the Army, I’m a lifer.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.05.2024 17:55 Story ID: 482595 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US Hometown: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gimlets Officer Awarded AG Officer of the Year, by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.