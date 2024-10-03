Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB welcomes newest Honorary Commanders

    10.01.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – More than 80 local business owners and community leaders were inducted into the 56th Fighter Wing honorary commander program during an induction ceremony, Sept. 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona.

    Eighty-one honorary commanders were welcomed into the 2024-2026 class during a reception and induction ceremony, where they met their assigned Air Force commander counterparts, and were ushered into the program by being presented with their official honorary commander coin.

    The honorary commander program seeks to educate local leaders on the mission of Luke AFB. It provides the installation opportunities for community outreach, fostering relationships between local civic and business leaders, and Luke AFB Airmen and commanders.

    “You are joining a championship team,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief. “Two things that help Luke’s Honorary Commander program be a benchmark for the Air Force are our Airmen and you. We encourage you to take advantage of the next two years to immerse yourselves in the awesomeness and excellence of our Airmen, and they too will learn from you. This opportunity will be special, We look forward to building relationships with you to advocate for Luke and grow our community together.”

    With the largest class of honorary commanders officially welcomed, they can now be ambassadors for the 56th Fighter Wing, assisting Luke AFB to continue training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.

