Recovery Efforts in Southwest Virginia Gain Traction as USACE, FEMA, and VDEM Coordinate Response to Hurricane Helene

Photo By James Walker | Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District, the...... read more read more Photo By James Walker | Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) met with city leadership and residents in Damascus, Virginia, on October 4th, 2024, to discuss response and recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Helene in the region. During the visit, City Manager Chris Bell takes the group to see one of the area's recently established donation centers. (Photo by James E. Walker IV) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA — Col. Sonny Avichal, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District, and Mr. Ed Leblanc, Emergency Support Function 3 (ESF 3) Team Leader from USACE Headquarters, met with emergency response officials from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the Virginia cities of Blacksburg, Narrows, Dublin, and Damascus on October 4th, 2024, to assess the need for debris removal and critical infrastructure recovery in response to Hurricane Helene.



Since the tropical storm, active between September 26 and October 2, 2024, residents in low-lying areas throughout the southeastern region of the U.S., especially those closest to waterways, have reported washed-out roads, bridge and dam issues, water purification challenges, and flooded homes.



“That’s why we are all here,” said VDEM Hazmat Officer Robert Walker. “Imagine going to sleep and waking up to find that most of everything you own is gone. In some cases, it’s the place they call home.”



Col. Sonny Avichal emphasized USACE’s role in the recovery efforts: “USACE’s top priorities are to support lifesaving and life-safety emergency response, sustain lives with critical temporary emergency power and other needs, and initiate recovery by assessing and restoring critical infrastructure. The same is true for the response to Hurricane Helene. I encourage everyone to follow the guidance issued by their local emergency management officials as we work in partnership with local, state, and federal organizations to coordinate the response.”



USACE, VDEM, and FEMA are currently in the early stages of their collaboration, assessing the scope of the damage and coordinating resources for debris management, infrastructure repairs, and restoration of essential services. USACE has deployed ESF 3 team leaders and subject matter experts (SMEs) to support local authorities with technical assessments of debris, water purification, wastewater systems, and other critical needs.



Similar collaborative efforts are underway in neighboring states such as North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, where significant flooding, washed-out roads, and power outages have been reported. More than 300 USACE personnel are on the ground coordinating with state emergency management and FEMA in affected areas or supporting response efforts remotely.



"Recovery doesn’t happen overnight," said Timothy Pheill, Federal Coordinator with FEMA Region 3. "It takes collaboration at all levels of government, and our work here in Virginia today is only the beginning of the longer-term efforts required to assist the recovery of affected communities."



The Regional Coordination Center (RCC) has FEMA teams on the ground registering survivors, setting up physical disaster recovery centers, and managing volunteer and donation efforts across affected counties, distributing food, cleaning supplies, and other essentials. The RCC serves as a state-level hub to coordinate an equitable response across Southwest Virginia. The goal is to ensure a unified planning effort and sustained delivery of resources so that recovery happens regionally.



Justin Haga, Chief Regional Coordinator for VDEM, added, “This week marks the transition from immediate response to recovery. We’re moving from search and rescue efforts to establishing long-term recovery priorities. Not only are we here to respond, but many of us live in these communities. We are here for the long haul, ensuring that the loss these communities have experienced is alleviated as much as possible.”



During Col. Avichal’s time at the RCC, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited to personally greet the parties involved in the recovery efforts. Representatives from FEMA, VDEM, and USACE took the opportunity to explain their ongoing assessments and collaborative strategies. Gov.



Youngkin expressed his gratitude for their work, highlighting the importance of restoring hope to those who have lost everything. “You all have come together in the most extraordinary way,” he said, “helping people who have lost everything by being present and listening to their needs.” He assured the teams that the recovery would be a long-term effort and that they had his full support.



For those seeking more information or updates on Tropical Storm Helene recovery efforts in Virginia, visit the following resources:



- Virginia Department of Emergency Management official website

- USACE Norfolk District Emergency Operations official webpage

- FEMA disaster assistance page for details on how to apply for assistance or volunteer