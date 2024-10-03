Army Veteran Commissions Sister into the U.S. Army

On 28 August 2024, the San Francisco Medical Recruiting Station hosted a memorable commissioning ceremony where former Army Captain (CPT) Neda Othman had the honor of commissioning her younger sister, Tara Othman.
Tara accepted the Army's Health Professions Scholarship to pursue her dental studies at Roseman Dental School. This special event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Staff Sergeant (SSG) Zheng, who played a key role in guiding Tara through the recruitment process.
