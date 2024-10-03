Fort Bliss Soldiers Honor Former 1st Armored Division Soldier

Photo By Staff Sgt. Justin Smith | A member of the Honor Guard from 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Justin Smith | A member of the Honor Guard from 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, presents a folded American flag to Christine Wilson, wife of the late Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Richard C. Wilson, during his funeral at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024. A former 1-1 CAV soldier himself who served with the unit during the Vietnam War, Wilson dying wish was to be interred by troopers from the squadron. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Troopers from 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, had the distinct honor of interring a former soldier of the unit to his final resting place at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024.

Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Richard C. Wilson served in the Army for over 20 years, enlisting in 1957 as a tank crewman and heavy equipment operator. During his career, Wilson deployed three times to Vietnam, and his last tour was as a platoon sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Troop in the squadron.

Following his retirement in 1977, he settled in El Paso with his family. He became the first African American supervisor at Sun Metro Transportation Department, the city's public bus line. Wilson worked for the City of El Paso for 23 years.

Before his passing, Wilson's dying wish was to be interred by soldiers of 1-1 CAV who were honored to be requested for this somber event.

“This just reinforces the idea that we are soldiers for life. I am proud to be part of an organization that can have such an impact on the life of someone like Sgt. 1st Class Wilson,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Betson, squadron commander of 1-1 CAV. “It reminds me that each day, we have to respect the legacy of the Blackhawk squadron and that we stand on the shoulders of giants."

Another of Wilson's requests was that the unique stetson hat worn by cavalry troopers be prevalent at the service. Every honor guard member and many others in attendance honored that wish by wearing it.

Members of the honor guard were volunteers within the squadron. Soldiers competed for the honor to be a part of this detail, practicing twice daily to get everything right. They researched proper military funeral doctrine and worked with the cemetery staff to ensure everything was done perfectly.

Soldiers had personal reasons for wanting to be on the honor guard. For one soldier, it was an act of service that hit close to home.

"It means a lot to me; I lost my dad in 2008 in Afghanistan," said Staff Sgt. Kyle Todd, a cavalry scout assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Troop, 1-1 CAV, 1AD. "Being younger and seeing military honors rendered made me want to do that for someone else."

Wilson was a native of Evanston, Illinois, and passed away on Sept. 01, 2024, at 85. During his military career, he received many commendations, including the Soldier's Medal, three Bronze Stars with V-Device, two Purple Hearts, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal with V-Device for his service during three tours in Vietnam.



The U.S. military provides burial ceremonies for eligible veterans and active duty members. Ceremonies typically include a military bugler playing "Taps," a uniformed service member presenting a folded U.S. flag to the next of kin, and a detail of uniformed military personnel.

The Fort Bliss National Cemetery is a United States National Cemetery located at Fort Bliss Army Post, adjacent to the city of El Paso. Administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs, it encompasses 83 acres and has over 50,000 interments.