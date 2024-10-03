Courage in crisis: US Marine captain aids fellow Marine after motorcycle crash

A U.S. Marine Corps captain from Palmdale, California earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for actions taken following a motorcycle crash in Oceanside, California, Sept. 11, 2024.







Capt. Randall McDermott, a ground supply officer assigned to 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, at Camp Pendleton, was driving to work around 7:50 a.m. when there was a halt in traffic near College Boulevard and North River Road.







“I noticed an injured motorcyclist on the ground who had evidently been involved in a traffic collision,” McDermott said, recalling the incident. With no emergency services on site, he decided to act.







“Arriving second on the scene behind the other party involved in the accident, I ensured 911 was contacted and provided basic first aid to the victim,” he said.







Remembering his prior experience as a lifeguard in Palmdale, California, paired with his basic military training, McDermott continued administering aid until first responders arrived to transport the victim to a higher level of care.







While stabilizing the motorcyclist’s head and neck, McDermott discovered a military ID card tucked inside his helmet, identifying him as a fellow Marine. McDermott contacted his battalion executive officer asking him to notify the injured Marine’s chain of command.







His actions were not only noted by his unit who presented him with a NAM but were recognized by Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force.



“Your reactions were outstanding,” said Cederholm. “You were everything that day. Instant care and action under pressure is what makes a difference in recovery timelines.”







While McDermott said his actions in this moment of crisis were driven by a strong sense of duty, they also exemplify the core values instilled in every Marine.







“The only thing that went through my head during the incident was closely aligned with a famous quote from the notable Marine, 1st Lt. Travis Manion: ‘If not me, then who?’,” McDermott said, reflecting on the urgency of the situation. “I decided that any help I could provide would be better than none. I’m by no means an emergency medical professional, but as a husband, father, son and brother, I can say that I would want someone to assist if myself or my family was in a similar position.”

