Flying Forward: U.S. pilot training mission at Luke Air Force Base transitions to F-35 exclusively

Photo By Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson | U.S. Air Force graduated pilots from the 309th Fighter Squadron stand in line during the final 309th FS graduation for F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, Sept. 20, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. After nearly five decades as a training hub for F-16 pilots, the 56th Fighter Wing is shifting exclusively to F-35A Lightning II training. This change will involve updating programs, remodeling infrastructure, and dismantling F-16 equipment to prepare for F-35A operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — After nearly five decades as a training hub for F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, the 56th Fighter Wing is shifting to exclusively F-35A Lightning II training for the U.S. pilots at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This change will involve updating programs, remodeling infrastructure, and dismantling F-16 equipment to prepare for F-35 operations.



The final U.S. F-16 training mission was flown at the end of September 2024 with the 309th Fighter Squadron. Now the base aims to enhance training capabilities through new simulators and systems, positioning itself as the epicenter for F-35A pilot training.



Robert McCutchen, 56th Training Squadron Networked Training Center operations manager, oversees site management, staff changes, and the withdrawal of F-16 training assets. This includes managing the disposal of F-16 systems and preparing the facility for F-35 training.



“The final F-16 training mission concluded September 30, 2024,” McCutchen stated. “After that, it will take seven months, from October to April, to dismantle the equipment.”



This effort aims to dispose of outdated equipment while finding new employment or retirement options for affected workers.



“Upgrading electrical systems, replacing an elevator, and improving HVAC are a few of the changes needed to accommodate F-35 training,” McCutchen explained. “These updates are crucial to support new training requirements and simulators arriving in 2026.”



With the end of U.S. F-16 training courses at Luke AFB, all current and future fighter pilot training will focus exclusively on the F-35 and its unique capabilities.



McCutchen said classes will be adapted to fit the F-35’s more complex technology, such as stealth and advanced weapons, compared to the F-16.



Twelve new, highly sought-after simulators will be added to the training building to meet the increased demand for high-tech resources. The frequent use of simulations—including live, virtual, and constructive elements—will enhance training efficiency and effectiveness.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun Lovett, 56th Training Squadron chief of training systems, emphasized that Luke AFB will continue training U.S. and foreign partners.



“There are currently five F-35 fighter squadrons flying at Luke AFB,” said Lovett. “We expect to add two more over the next two years.”



The Belgian Air Force operates the 312th FS, the 56th FW’s sixth F-35 fighter squadron, but they will not begin flying operations until 2025. As the role of the F-35 grows in the Air Force, improving the ability to simulate missions with multiple F-35s is essential.



“With the addition of the Modified Mission Rehearsal Trainers, we will have enough simulator capacity to reliably replicate scenarios involving anywhere from four to 12 F-35s alongside numerous simulated partner and sister service entities,” said Lovett. “This will enable students to experience high-level training across all mission sets our nation requires.”



Luke AFB will feature the largest F-35 simulator operation in the world, with a total of 32 simulators. This capability will position the base as a focal point for F-35 pilot training, supporting the 56th FW’s mission to develop the world’s greatest fighter pilots.



“We have both the capacity and capability to generate robust scenarios to continue training the world’s best fighter pilots and remain prepared to bring the fight to our nation’s adversaries,” said Lovett.



Although the U.S. training mission at Luke AFB will transition to the F-35 exclusively, the 56th FW will still support the F-16 training mission with the Republic of Singapore Air Force out of the 425th FS at Luke AFB and a U.S. F-15C training mission with the 550th FS at Kingsley Field, Oregon.



Transitions like this contribute to the Air Force’s initiative of reoptimizing the Air Force toward the era of great power competition.