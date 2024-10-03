First in the DoD: Camp Lejeune’s Wrap-Around Care Pilot Off to a Solid Start

Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | Students run to the playground during an after-school Wrap-Around Care program at...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | Students run to the playground during an after-school Wrap-Around Care program at Johnson Primary School (JPS) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. Wrap-Around Care is a collaborative solution developed between the Department of Defense Education Activity and Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River’s Family Care Program using JPS as a pilot site to bridge the gaps in essential before-and-after school services, ensuring that all students receive the support they need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 50 children at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are taking part in a new pilot program at Johnson Primary School that provides before-and-after school care in a safe and structured learning environment.



Wrap-Around Care is a collaborative solution developed between Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) and Marine Corps Community Service’s (MCCS) Family Care Program using Johnson Primary School as a pilot site to bridge the gaps in these essential before-and-after school services, ensuring that all students receive the support they need.



This arrangement evolved prior to the introduction of DoDEA’s Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) initiative this year which seeks to address the growing need for accessible early childhood education by recognizing its vital role in a child's development. By ensuring all families have access to high-quality prekindergarten programs, UPK aims to provide every child with a strong foundation for lifelong learning.



Ultimately, it’s about convenience said Kimberley Gipson, Family Care Program manager for MCCS Lejeune-New River. “These children are going to be served at a school for before-and-after care without any disruption in their day,” she said. “They come to the school, they receive care, they go to the classrooms, they do their work, and they come back in the afternoon to receive additional care.”



Furthermore, Wrap-Around Care services are available not only for UPK students but also for elementary-aged children, from kindergarten to 2nd grade, addressing the needs of active-duty families.



According to the Wrap-Around Care guide, participation in the program incurs a fee. The fee for each family will be determined based on their Total Family Income (TFI), eligibility for the DoD subsidized rate, and the type of care utilized (before and/or after). Wrap-Around Care is available Monday through Friday from 6:15 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 to 5:30 p.m. with full-day care from 6:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on teacher workdays, early release days, and during winter and spring breaks. Parents can register their child through www.militarychildcare.com.



The Wrap-Around Care program is staffed by Child and Youth Program professionals who make use of the school’s cafeteria and playground offering activities to create a structured learning environment that balances academic support with recreational and social opportunities. Currently, there are 18 UPK children and 15 K-2nd graders utilizing before-and-after care services.



Helen Rogers, Child & Youth deputy administrator, played an instrumental role in initiating the program and says it’s a true win for military families. “You think of the anxieties and stressors they have in their daily lives,” she said. “This partnership with DoDEA speaks volumes about how we take the early learning needs of our children and well-being of our military-connected families very seriously.”



Gipson noted the vision is to expand to other schools and installations in the future, but this will only happen after comprehensive assessments are conducted throughout the year to identify any necessary adjustments. The benefits gained from this pilot will play a key role in supporting the broader expansion of services to additional locations.



Johnson Primary School’s head principal, Leigh Anne Kapiko, was excited her school was chosen by DoDEA officials to host the pilot program. “Anything that we can do to support the readiness of our service members and their families is an honor. I feel very privileged to be entrusted with adding another layer of support to the military community.”