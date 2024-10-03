Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes Celebrates Successful Year of Recruiting

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Commander Eric Rolfs announced that NTAG Great Lakes obtained 1,687 contracts to join America’s Navy during fiscal year 2024. 1,596 of the contracts were active-duty and 91 accounted for the reserves.



“We accomplished our NCO, NUC, NAT, non-nuke sub and priority-rate goals for the entire year, and we were very close on Warrior Challenge,” said CDR Rolfs. “That is a testament to each and every one of you coming together as a command and earning those championships. We are champions in 2024 and I could not be more proud of the effort that you put in.”



During FY24, NTAG Great Lakes completed goals for five of the six categories.

- New Contract Objective (NCO): 984 contracts - 101% of goal.

- Nuclear Power Field: 116 contracts - 108% of goal.

- New Accession Training (NAT): 91 contracts - 104% of goal.

- Priority-Rate Goal: 341 contracts - 111% of goal.

- Non-Nuclear Submarine: 92 contracts - 108% of goal.

- Warrior Challenge (WC): 68 contracts - 81% of goal.



This comes a day after Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) announced that NRC exceeded mission - contracting 40,978 active and 7,612 reserve Sailors during FY24. Recruiters’ efforts at NTAG Great Lakes contributed to that success.



Now, as FY25 gets underway, CDR Rolfs is looking for NTAG Great Lakes Sailors to continue their victories.



“Going forward into 2025, the tagline is ‘turning earned championships into a dynasty,” said CDR. Rolfs. “We built our team, we built our foundation, we built the house, and we’ve earned the championships. Now we are going to earn a dynasty. We have an amazing team and this is just the beginning.”



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes covers Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin and Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Headquartered in North Chicago, IL, NTAG Great Lakes has 30 recruiting stations and employs more than 150 military and non-military personnel.

