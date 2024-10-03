U.S. Army North Begins Support Efforts to North Carolina

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 20th Engineer Brigade load supplies on a truck at Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 20th Engineer Brigade load supplies on a truck at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 2, 2024. One of the missions of the Department of Defense is homeland defense. Through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, active-duty soldiers on Title 10 orders provide necessary support to civilian authorities during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Sarah Horne) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and in support of North Carolina and the North Carolina National Guard, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH) has mobilized active-duty Title 10 troops to assist with Hurricane Helene response and recovery efforts.



Soldiers, equipment, and resources from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, and 20th Engineer Brigade of the XVIII Airborne Corps began movement from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Oct. 3 to affected areas in the vicinity of Asheville, North Carolina. The support package includes rotary wing air support and various engineering equipment used for emergency route clearance.



Active-duty soldiers will support the Dual Status Commander of North Carolina alongside partners from FEMA and other state and local agencies as needed. The JFLCC, through USNORTHCOM, is the primary Department of Defense organization coordinating defense support of civil authorities to assist federal partners in responding to natural or man-made disasters.



“ARNORTH is committed to providing critical support to North Carolina and our federal partners in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Our soldiers are assisting with response and recovery efforts, ensuring that communities receive the help they need during this challenging time,” said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman, ARNORTH and Joint Force Land Component Command commanding general.



Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend area of the Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm late in the evening of Sept. 26, 2024. The storm caused severe flooding across the southern Appalachians, with strong wind gusts damaging property and downing trees and power lines from the Gulf Coast to the North Carolina mountains.



