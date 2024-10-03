Ord Community commissary serves Monterey’s military families with savings and convenience

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Oct. 4, 2024) — Nestled within the Ord Military Community, the local commissary offers more than just groceries—it’s a vital resource for military families, retirees and eligible veterans, providing exclusive savings and high-quality goods.



“The savings we offer are a cornerstone of the benefits available to the military community," said Alex King, the Commissary Officer. "Having commissary privileges is like having an exclusive membership in a shopping club. You can shop with your fellow military families and experience the wide aisles, beautifully stocked shelves and competitively priced items.”



Savings That Add Up



The commissary is part of the military benefits system and is funded primarily by the Department of Defense and operates under the Defense Commissary Agency. It’s designed to help military families save money, which is especially helpful in a high cost of living area like Monterey. Retirees, eligible veterans, service members and their families stationed at the Presidio of Monterey and the Navy Support Activity Monterey can rely on the commissary for the best prices on essentials like fresh produce, meat and everyday household items.



"Our goal is to ensure that patrons walk out knowing they've saved money. For example, if you spend $100 here, you'd typically save around $25 compared to shopping elsewhere in the community," King said.



Exclusive Programs for Shoppers



One of the key features of the commissary is the “Your Everyday Savings” or “YES!” program. Shoppers can easily spot orange labels throughout the store, indicating the top 300 selling items with guaranteed low prices. "We promote the ‘YES!’ program heavily," said King. "These are the items military families buy most often, and we do weekly price checks in the area to make sure they’re getting the best deal possible.”



Additionally, the commissary’s “Click2Go” service allows customers to shop online and reserve a time to pick up groceries curbside, making it easier than ever to shop.



"’Click2Go’ has literally saved my life,” said Emily Anderson, a military spouse and mother of two. “I have a two-year-old and a four-month-old, so I can shop online when they’re in bed at night, and then schedule my pick-up for the next day and not have to lug them in to shop.” Anderson said she appreciates the care the shoppers always take to pick the best produce and get everything right with her order.



Healthy Options and Convenience



The commissary also offers a range of health-conscious products, clearly marked with “Dietitian-Approved Thumb” or “DAT” labels to help customers make nutritious choices. Whether looking for organic, gluten-free, or dietitian-approved foods, the commissary ensures access to healthier options at competitive prices.



“We’re always thinking about how we can help our community make better food choices,” King explained. “From promoting healthier eating habits to offering easy meal ideas through our ‘Thinking Outside the Box’ program, people can find what they need.”



The store recently rolled out affordable $5 prepared meals, including teriyaki chicken bowls and beef brisket with macaroni and cheese. “These meals are perfect for families who need quick, budget-friendly options. We’ve tried them and they’re delicious,” King said.



Supporting the Community



The commissary actively participates in local PoM events such as retiree appreciation day and youth programs. "We're deeply involved with all outreach events with the military community,” King said. “At the Porter Youth Center trunk or treat and superhero day, we'll bring carrot sticks, apples, bananas and oranges to promote the commissary benefit and encourage healthy eating and lifestyle.”



The commissary is more than just a place to shop; it’s a community hub for those who serve. From offering significant savings to fostering connections through outreach programs, the Ord Military Community commissary continues to be a key resource for the Monterey military community.

Ord Community commissary serves Monterey's military families with savings and convenience, by Jennifer Leggett