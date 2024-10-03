Water tower to provide essential support of Louisville VA Medical Center

Louisville, Ky. – The new Louisville VA Medical Center is supported by multiple backup systems that will ensure the continuation of care in case of an emergency. Not only will it be able to produce its own electricity if power in the area goes out, but it will also be able to continue to provide water thanks to one noticeable structure on the site.



A 250,000-gallon water tower is currently nearing completion in the northwest corner of the site. Passersby may have noticed the tank as it was recently painted in preparation to be set by crane, said Charles Spencer, Senior Mechanical Engineer for the Louisville District’s VA Medical Center Construction Division.



“The purpose of the tower is to store potable water if all city water is lost. It will also supply water even if all electrical power were lost. Contrast this with the 750,000- gallon ground tank for fire suppression,” he said. “The overall purpose of this being a tower instead of a ground tank is to provide water under pressure without a pump.”



“The bottom of the tower is 80 feet high, the top at 112 feet - that translates to 35-48 psi pressure at the ground - essentially acting like regular city water,” Spencer explained.



Spencer said filling the tower is a very simple process. City water pressure pushes water into the tower through a device called an “altitude valve” that regulates the water level without power or electronics.



“The emergency water system consists of the tower, a ground tank, a pump house and an array of underground connecting pipes. The tank has a large pipe in the center from the ground to near the top. It is connected to the main city water line,” he explained. “City water pressure is about 65 psi, which will lift water around 150 feet. There is an overflow pipe if something goes wrong.”



Spencer said that there are several key aspects to building such a large, heavy structure.



“The foundation is critical. The water will weigh 1,000 tons. Because of this, the foundation goes to bedrock,” he said. “The tank support design is also very important as 250,000 gallons sits on the top of a narrow cylinder of steel. The conical section at the bottom provides a lot of rigidity as well as a cover for the valves and pipe there. The flare under the tank provides additional strength.”



The water tower is expected to be standing/fully complete in October.



The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $920 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.



The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.



The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.



To learn more about the project visit: www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 Story ID: 482554 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Water tower to provide essential support of Louisville VA Medical Center, by Michael Maddox