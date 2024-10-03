LOGCAP Support Brigade bids farewell to CSM, welcomes replacement

Photo By Jon Connor | Col. Damian Sickinger, commander, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program Support...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | Col. Damian Sickinger, commander, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program Support Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Sustainment Command, accepts the brigade colors from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Marcel Parson during a change of responsibility ceremony Sept. 7 at Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Parson served as the unit’s command sergeant major for nearly three years. His next assignment will be the G3 (Operations) sergeant major of the 80th Training Division, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The Logistics Civil Augmentation Program Support Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Sustainment Command, held a change of responsibility ceremony here Sept. 7 in Heritage Hall.



The ceremony celebrated the tradition of incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Narda Grant receiving the brigade colors and taking on the role of senior enlisted leader of the unit from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Marcel Parson.



The passing of colors in a change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. The organizational colors represent the unit’s history and achievements.



Col. Damian Sickinger, brigade commander, hosted the ceremony.



“You have led with unwavering integrity, unparalleled professionalism, and an unyielding commitment to the organization,” Sickinger said of Parson. “That dedication to the welfare of the Soldiers, your focus on readiness, and relentless pursuit of excellence over the past three years have left an indelible mark on this brigade.”



Later, he welcomed Grant.



“As you take on this mantel, know that you have my full support and the support of this brigade and that we stand ready to follow your lead. The Soldiers of the LOGCAP Support Brigade will look to you for guidance, mentorship, inspiration, and again, I am confident that you will meet and exceed every expectation,” Sickinger said.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Grant, I am truly optimistic you will assist this organization in reaching even higher heights,” Parson said in his remarks. “You are here in this space and time for a reason and there’s nothing to do but be great.”



Parson, who enlisted in the Army in 1994, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his service the past three years as the unit command sergeant major. An MSM is a military award given to members of the U.S. armed forces for outstanding service or achievement.



The MSM was established in 1969 and is awarded for non-combat service or achievements. Since 2004, it has also been bestowed in lieu of the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in a designated combat theater.



His next assignment will be the G3 (Operations) sergeant major of the 80th Training Division, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.



When not serving in a reserve capacity, Parson is employed with as a biochemistry manager at a manufacturing site in Durham, North Carolina.



Grant enlisted in the Army in 2000. She previously served as the command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 309th Regiment Battalion at Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst, New Jersey.



“To my previous leaders, peers, and subordinates, thank you for all your leadership dedication and motivation. You have made me the Soldier I am today,” Grant said during her remarks. “I am deeply humbled and honored to have this opportunity to serve you as your command sergeant major.”



She has deployed to Iraq and Kuwait for combat and peacekeeping operations.



Grant's military education includes all required leadership development courses along with other mission-related courses culminating with the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.



Her civilian education includes an Associate of Science from LaGuardia Community College and a Bachelor of Science from Liberty University.



LOGCAP is administered by ASC, headquartered at RIA. The LSB provides military support/augmentation capability to the LOGCAP Program Management Office.



It deploys globally to assist supported commanders with operational contract support and LOGCAP program management during wartime or contingencies in support of multi-domain operations.



At the height of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, the LSB had more than 100 Soldiers deployed at any given time. LSB is the only unit of its kind in the Joint Force.



The LSB was established on Oct. 16, 2013, at RIA, and has five LOGCAP Support Battalions.