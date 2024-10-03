Global Eagles Soar to New Heights, Recognized for Distinguished Efforts

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 15th Airlift Squadron was awarded the 2023 Berlin Airlift Humanitarian Mission Award recently at the Air and Space Forces Association National Convention.



The Berlin Airlift Humanitarian Mission Award recognizes the most outstanding humanitarian mission of the year.



“The Global Eagles are extremely grateful for this award and recognition, and I am humbled to serve alongside them every day,” said Lt. Col. Brad Fisher, 15th AS commander. “We take great pride in knowing that all our crews are ready on a moment’s notice to project power.”



The 15th AS mission is to “project power and deliver hope today–leading the way for tomorrow,” which the Global Eagles accomplish with the utmost professionalism. The hard work and dedication they demonstrate every day in upholding their motto and mission is what earned them this award.



Showcasing their capabilities, the Global Eagles successfully completed a high-priority mission, airlifting 95 women and children from life-threatening Syrian detention camps in a C-17A Globemaster III, marking a crucial step toward resolving the region's humanitarian and security challenges.



The Global Eagles were also awarded The Lieutenant General William H. Tunner Award, recognizing the "Most Outstanding Airlift Crew" in the United States Air Force.



The crew flew on three C-17A Globemaster III cargo aircraft to successfully complete three separate missions in five days, delivering 281,000 pounds of cargo, 133 passengers, 13 vehicles, and 8 pallets.



The Airmen who are proud to be known as Global Eagles, consistently go above and beyond in their duties and have been recognized by Joint Base Charleston, Air Mobility Command, and now the Air Force.



“There is no quit in the Airmen of the 15th AS," Fisher said. “‘Eagles Lead the Way’ is not just our motto, it underpins our culture and drives our readiness–It’s in our blood.”

