The DoN Sean J. Stackley Acquisition Excellence Awards honors NAVSUP

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) congratulates the winners of the 2024 Department of the Navy (DoN) Sean J. Stackley Acquisition Excellence Awards (AEAs), including the NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) and NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk (FLCN) Contracting Technical Director Rocco Siravo.



The DoN Sean J. Stackley AEAs (formerly known as the DoN AEAs) recognize individuals and teams that made exceptional contributions in promoting competition and innovation throughout the acquisition lifecycle for Navy and Marine Corps programs. Increasing productivity, leveraging competition and innovation, superior professional acumen and upholding DoN core values are the hallmarks of these outstanding individuals and teams as they do their part to support the warfighter.



Among the 2024 DoN Sean J. Stackley AEAs’ many award categories, the NAVSUP OSBP achieved the Secretary’s Cup Award.



The Secretary’s Cup Award recognizes a DoN Echelon II or III command, which exemplifies the highest examples of small business acquisition excellence and whose achievement brings significant credit to the DoN acquisition community. Commands qualified for the Secretary’s Cup demonstrate innovative approaches and perseverance in overcoming unusual conditions, issues and barriers. These approaches increase small business opportunities that enhance command effectiveness, support the customer mission and typically result in quantifiable cost savings, innovation and efficiencies.



Consistently excelling in all this and more, the NAVSUP OSBP is responsible for all small business policy and oversight for the implementation of small business act regulations. Additionally, the OSBP is responsible for all advocacy and procurement strategy to maximize opportunities for small business across NAVSUP’s procurement mission.



“I think the key aspect of our selection was capturing what we felt was a best-in-class small business strategy for FY24 and moving with urgency to show immediate impact,” said NAVSUP Small Business Director Chris Espenshade, “This strategy puts aside our traditional goals and focuses specifically on leveraging the power of small business to be a force generator for Navy weapons system sustainment and our broader logistics mission.”



Additionally, the NAVSUP OSBP specifically addresses the known industrial base decline by applying all the tools at their disposal for developing manufacturing sources of supply and repair, as well as by advocating for supply chain resiliency through additional small business opportunity.



“The key to any award-winning program is the people that are doing the day in and day out work. This includes my team of small business professionals within the NAVSUP OSBP and the countless contracting professionals that assisted us with identifying capable small businesses and awarding a year over year record number of contracting actions to small business firms,” stated Espenshade. “Without our outstanding acquisition professionals, the Navy’s procurement and small business mission would not be possible.”



Distinguished likewise among the award categories, Siravo won the Oreta B. Stinson Small Business Advocate Award for his role as the contracting technical director for NAVSUP FLCN-Philadelphia Site’s Pentagon Support Division.



“Rocco’s superior accomplishments in advocating for small business have been the critical enabler to establishing a robust and diverse government industrial base made up of small businesses sectors that support the Secretary of the Navy’s goals to increase use of companies founded by American small business entrepreneurs,” said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Kelly House.



Siravo played a major role in more than $200 million in small business multiple awards contract vehicles being set aside for small businesses, in support of the Navy and Marine Corps Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) portfolio. He helped plan a small business pre-proposal conference for that effort that was attended by more than 40 small businesses ensuring a seamless proposal process for interested small businesses.



While honored not only to be nominated for this award but also to be named winner, Siravo wishes to emphasize that the accomplishment was a team effort.



“I am blessed to be surrounded by a talented, dedicated, and customer-focused team that does all of the heavy lifting,” said Siravo. “This award is more a recognition of their efforts than it is mine.”



Congratulations to the NAVSUP winners of the 2024 DoN Sean J. Stackley AEAs!



