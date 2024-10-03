Corps of Engineers awards miter gate contract for two locks and dams

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently awarded an $18 million contract to G&G Steel, Inc., of Russellville, Alabama, for the fabrication of new miter gates at Lock and Dam 3, near Welch, Minnesota, and Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin.

    The original miter gates are from the 1930s. Over time, the gates have been damaged and distressed, which led to serviceability issues. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness in support of the economically significant navigation infrastructure.

    The Lock 4 miter gates are scheduled to be delivered in July 2028 for installation later that summer, and the Lock 3 miter gates are scheduled to be delivered in July 2029 for installation later that summer.

    The St. Paul District’s navigation program provides a safe, reliable and cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    -30-

