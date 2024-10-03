Preparing Tomorrow’s Leaders: 377 ABW leadership visits UNM AFROTC cadets

Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377 ABW and installation command chief, speak with the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 510 at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M., on Oct. 2. Many of the cadets had questions about pursuing further education while being commissioned, staying motivated, building morale, standing out within their organizations, and how to prepare for leadership positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.) see less | View Image Page

Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377 ABW and installation command chief, visited the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 510 at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, N.M., on Oct. 2.



During the visit, Power and Cooper answered questions and provided advice to cadets who aspire to become future U.S. Air Force and Space Force officers.



“It meant the world to me to have Col. Power and Chief Cooper come and speak with us”, said Anissa Lamb, AFROTC Detachment 510 cadet wing commander. “It’s important for us to learn from different backgrounds and experiences so we can apply that to becoming leaders.”



The mission of UNM AFROTC Detachment 510 is “to recruit, develop, train and commission premier Air and Space Force officers through our tradition of excellence.” AFROTC provides young adults the opportunity to become an Air Force or Space Force officer while earning their college degree. It aims to combine a traditional college experience with military instruction to prepare cadets to combat leadership challenges in the constantly evolving Air and Space Force.



Visits from leaders, like Power and Cooper, provide cadets the opportunity to learn and prepare for their futures in the military. Guidance, advice and networking with experienced leaders is an invaluable tool that will stay with these cadets.



Many of the AFROTC Detachment 510 cadets had questions about pursuing further education while being commissioned, staying motivated, building morale, standing out within their organizations, and how to prepare for leadership positions.



When asked what specific habits they have formed that benefit them, Power answered that maintaining a high focus on his physical fitness has aided him throughout his career. He further explained that he not only exercises frequently, but also uses that time to listen to a variety audio books for personal and professional growth.



“I think some of the things I took away that were the most important were to always be kind, treat people with respect and take every leadership opportunity,” said Lamb. “It’s important to have leaders, like them, come speak with us because we get a taste of a lot of different people within the Air Force, and we can gain something from each person that comes to speak with us.”



Ultimately, the visit was a success that left the cadets with lasting life lessons. Cooper ended the visit stating the importance of these future Air and Space Force leaders.



“You all are our most competitive advantage. As the strategic environment changes, you all are smarter than we ever imagined,” Cooper explained. “Be cautious and read up on how the environment is changing. What we are facing is a challenge that we have never seen before, and we are going to depend on you all to take us through that. We appreciate your attention, and I salute you in advance.”