Idaho National Guard Counterdrug, Idaho State Police collaborate in third annual “Top Gun” Narcotics Investigation Course

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The Idaho National Guard Counterdrug Support Program and the Idaho State Police...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The Idaho National Guard Counterdrug Support Program and the Idaho State Police partnered to host the third annual “Top Gun” Narcotics Investigation Course on Sept. 22-28, 2024, at Gowen Field. Top Gun is an intensive undercover narcotics officer course for law enforcement and prosecutors involved in narcotics enforcement. The course teaches practical and legal skills through classroom lectures and practical scenarios, using facilities on base to create a safe environment for the intense training. Funded by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the week-long event, brought together nearly 40 participants. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

The Idaho National Guard Counterdrug Support Program and the Idaho State Police partnered to host the third annual “Top Gun” Narcotics Investigation Course on Sept. 22-28 at Gowen Field.



Top Gun is an intensive undercover narcotics officer course for law enforcement and prosecutors involved in narcotics enforcement. The course teaches practical and legal skills through classroom lectures and practical scenarios, using facilities on base to create a safe environment for the intense training. Funded by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), the week-long event, brought together nearly 40 participants.



United States Attorney Josh Hurwit, Col. Nicole Washington, chief of staff, Idaho Army National Guard, and Idaho Drug Czar Marianne King, among others, welcomed participants to the course at the opening ceremony.



“We recognize the vital role that the law enforcement plays in maintaining safety and security throughout Idaho, and we are committed to providing you with the highest level of support for the past few years and again this year,” said Washington. “Over the week of training, you will engage in rigorous instruction, practical exercises, and collaborative learning alongside fellow experts in the field. Your commitment to upholding the law and protecting our citizens is commendable, and we are proud to stand alongside you as a partner in this critical mission.”



Personnel from Idaho sheriff’s offices, municipal police departments and ISP troopers participated in the training. Other participants included members of the Oregon State Police, Montana Department of Criminal Investigations and deputy prosecutors from Latah and Canyon counties. Members from the Idaho National Guard assisted ISP by playing important roles in the scenario-based training.



“The heart of our specialized undercover narcotics training is empowering law enforcement and prosecutors to safeguard our communities from drug-related threats,” said District 1 Lt. Jess Stennett of the Idaho State Police. In this course, participants dive deep into the complexities of narcotics enforcement, gaining the expertise to investigate, build and prosecute cases against those trafficking and distributing illegal drugs in Idaho.”



Graduates of the program are prepared to investigate, build and prosecute cases against narcotics traffickers, enhancing their ability to protect their communities. This isn't the first time the course has been brought to Idaho’s Treasure Valley, but as fentanyl cases are on the rise, law enforcement says it's now more important than ever.



“We are incredibly grateful to the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA for making this program possible and to the Idaho National Guard for hosting this important training,” said Stennett. “It’s a massive undertaking, requiring the support and cooperation of law enforcement agencies from multiple states, role players and dedicated instructors. This course helps participants progress in a ‘walk, run, sprint’ fashion—building their skills step by step until they are fully prepared to handle complex narcotics investigations.”



By the end of the week, participants gained valuable experience conducting undercover narcotics investigations and learned to navigate the legal intricacies of these operations—skills that will directly impact their work in communities across Idaho, Oregon and beyond.