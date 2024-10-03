Carrillo Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Marco Tamez Carrillo graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) October 3, 2024.



Carrillo, from San Diego, California, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to grow personally and professionally.



“The Navy offers the best of both worlds,” Carrillo said. “I’ll be able to provide for my family and serve my country at the same time. I also believe very strongly that the Navy will help me to become the best version of myself. I’ve always had an interest in the military lifestyle and the discipline that comes with it. I’m looking forward to the experiences that the Navy will provide throughout my professional career.”



Carrillo, 24, graduated from Crawford High School, where he was a member of the varsity soccer, cross country, and track teams. After high school, he attended San Diego State University, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Carrillo is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Carrillo, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“I was really surprised when I found out I’d won the award,” says Carrillo. “For me, it’s a big step in the right direction. It helped me realize that simple things like following instructions and trying to be a better version of yourself each day will pay off. In this way, winning the award is motivating, and I will continue to give my all as I move on to training school and my first duty station.”



Carrillo's RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Aviation Ordnanceman (AOC) Elisha Lang, Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class (ABE1) Precious Mulvaney and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class (BM1) Chance Vaughn, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“Everything about boot camp is challenging,” he said. “With my RDCs and their guidance, I wouldn’t have been successful here. They are the ones responsible for training me to become a Sailor that’s ready for the fleet. They made sure I never quit on myself and believed in me even when I didn’t. Most of all, they instilled core values, taught me the importance of good character, and showed me how to be a representative of the Navy.”



Additionally, Carrillo said his family helped push him to success.



“My family is important to me,” Carrillo says. “Speaking with them through letters and phone calls really helped me when I was questioning myself. I thought about them and how proud they were of me, and I knew I couldn’t give up. Being able to see them again when I graduate as a Sailor was more than enough motivation to finish what I started.”



Carrillo said his biggest challenge was having to learn to rely on different people for support.



“I had to adapt to being away from my parents, my brother, and my wife,” he said. “I rely on them a lot, and you don’t realize that sometimes until you’re separated. Getting along with the other recruits and relying on them wasn’t always easy. There are different egos and personalities that you have to learn how to deal with. It took a while, but eventually we did find common ground and were able to set aside any differences we had in order to work more efficiently as a team. In the end the hardships we experienced made us stronger, and we were able to bond because of it.”



After graduation, Carrillo will attend Personnel Specialist (PS) “A” School in Meridian, Mississippi, where he will learn the basics of personnel administrative procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

