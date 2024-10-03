AMLC team member earns honorable mention for 2024 Asian American Engineer of the Year award

Courtesy Photo | Rajal Ganatra, a logistics management specialist with U.S. Army Medical Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rajal Ganatra, a logistics management specialist with U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, is pictured with Lt. Col. Travis Helm, director of AMLC's Strategic Initiatives Group, at the 2024 Asian American Engineer of the Year awards banquet Sept. 28 in Seattle. Ganatra received an honorable mention in this year's competition. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Rajal Ganatra, a logistics management specialist with U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, recently received an honorable mention in the 2024 Asian American Engineer of the Year award competition.



Ganatra attended the awards ceremony and banquet Sept. 28 in Seattle, hosted annually by the Chinese Institute of Engineers-USA, or CIE-USA.



“I’m truly honored to receive an honorable mention for the Asian American Engineer award,” Ganatra said. “It’s a privilege to be recognized among such a distinguished group of engineers, scientists and executives.”



CIE-USA is one of the most high-profile organizations for recognizing outstanding Asian American scientists, engineers and executives who not only excel in their professions, but also contribute to the broader community through their leadership, innovation and dedication.



Ganatra was nominated by AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde for her substantial and continued contributions to the Army, including her efforts on Medical Logistics in Campaigning, an initiative to change the way medical logistics is conducted throughout the enterprise.



“Rajal has been instrumental in synchronizing systems requirements with stakeholders, identifying risks, developing solutions for said risks and ultimately advancing this new Army model,” said Lt. Col. Travis Helm, director of AMLC’s Special Initiatives Group. “Her efforts have greatly contributed to a proof of concept that started on Oct. 1.”



Helm, who attended the AAEOY banquet with Ganatra, underscored the significance and stature of honorees recognized at the event, including Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu, who received a lifetime achievement award.



Six engineers were named Asian American Engineers of the Year, while others were celebrated as Most Promising Engineer, Executive of the Year and honorable mentions.



“The recognition was not just a celebration of personal achievements but also a testament to the impact of the Asian American engineering community,” Helm said.



Ganatra said the award is “a testament to the dedication and hard work of not only me, but also the incredible support and collaboration from AMLC leadership.”



“During the ceremony itself, it was incredibly moving to see 13 exceptional individuals recognized for their contributions,” she said. “It’s been a rewarding journey, and this acknowledgement motivates me to continue striving for excellence.”



Ganatra said the recognition also underscores the importance of diversity and representation in the field of engineering, and she hopes to inspire her daughters and other women to pursue their passions as she has.



She joined the organization in October 2020. Prior to AMLC, Ganatra worked for over a decade at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, where she served as an assistant program manager for war deployed medical systems.



Ganatra holds a master’s degree in biotechnology from the University of Maryland Global Campus, building on her bachelor’s in chemical engineering from Dharamsinh Desei University in India.



Ganatra thanked her parents for instilling the value of education at an early age and working tirelessly alongside her to prepare her for college and beyond.



“I also want to thank my mentors, colleagues and family for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout my career,” she said. “Their guidance and belief in my potential have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. I feel particularly proud and fulfilled knowing that I have utilized my engineering skills to support and contribute to those who serve our country and protect our freedoms, ensuring a safe and secure life for all of us.”



Helm said the AMLC SIG team is “lucky to have Ganatra on our team.”



“Rajal couples a superior technical expertise with superior leadership skills that resolve challenges and accomplish the mission,” he said. “She is instrumental to the Army efforts to transform medical logistics.”