Mechanic at the Center at Norfolk Naval Shipyard: Our Team Working Together to Support the Navy’s Mission

Courtesy Photo | Mechanic at the Center, also known as MATC, is a fundamental approach from Naval Sea...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mechanic at the Center, also known as MATC, is a fundamental approach from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in aligning all of the shipyard’s actions and systems to focus on the non-stop flow of work and to show value to the deckplate workforce who accomplish that work. This is the logo created by Douglas (Bryant) Smith, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Code 2360.4 Health Physicist. see less | View Image Page

Chances are – from our support codes to those on the deckplate – you’ve heard this phrase a time or two in recent months: “We’re putting mechanics at the center of what we do here at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).” But what does this mean to put our mechanics at the center? And how can this be accomplished overall?



Mechanic at the Center, also known as MATC, is a fundamental approach from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in aligning all of the shipyard’s actions and systems to focus on the non-stop flow of work and to show value to the deckplate workforce who accomplish that work. “We are placing the needs on the deckplates at the center of our decision-making in setting our policies and procedures, including limiting unnecessary ones,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman.

The MATC philosophy is about defining what right looks like for the workforce:



--We will win as a team, by collaborating across all organizations to set up our work teams for success. When mechanics win, we all win. We pull together all aspects of our business to support capable and empowered mechanics ready to start work on time and complete work without interruption.



--We will create work teams empowered to solve the deckplate work stoppages and we will efficiently resolve work delays by involved parties “running to” problems. Barriers that cannot be removed by the work team will be elevated.



--We will strive to get to “yes” and reverse the culture that so easily says “no."



--We will place mechanics’ interest at the center of our decision making in setting policies and procedures, including limiting unnecessary ones.



--Mechanics will feel like the shipyard values their efforts allowing them to feel true ownership and exhibit that in the work they perform.



--We will measure our performance and evaluate our people on how we contribute to the work team and mission success, not just on the success of our own area.



In order to be successful, everyone – from leadership, support codes, to those on the deckplate – must work together to support the mission. All work at NNSY flows to the mechanic, from leadership assisting to remove barriers, to support codes providing their support to ensure mechanics have what they need to succeed, and more.



Through efforts like our Gemba walks and direct discussions with our employees, NNSY has made significant effort in achieving MATC across the shipyard. For example, NNSY has worked to secure battery operated tooling to help reduce the number of temporary services required for tooling and to create efficiency during work evolutions following feedback from the mechanics, ordering more than $3.25 million in new tools to directly support the mechanics’ needs. In addition, efforts like the consumable hubs were generated to directly benefit the workers, providing them a one-stop shop for materials needed for their shop to support the various projects on the waterfront.



As NNSY works to embrace the MATC concept, every employee can and should take the time to find their connection between their work and the mechanic. Ask questions like, “What would it look like to put the mechanic at the center of this process or decision?” By comparing that answer to our current state of what “normal” is, we can see the gaps in the way we do business, and ultimately determine the things we can work on to improve our processes and actions to better support accomplishment of the mission.



“We are a team here at NNSY and each individual, from our support codes to the person putting their hands on the ship component, is essential in supporting our mechanics and the work they do on our Navy’s fleet,” said Capt. Mosman. "Every single one of our employees here – from leadership, to support codes, to our waterfront warriors – play a part in mission accomplishment on the deckplate and delivering needed resources to those who are repairing and modernizing our vital naval assets. Together, we can improve the way we do business and achieve our mission – any ship, any time, anywhere!”