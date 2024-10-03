U.S. Navy Unit in Singapore Recognizes Guyana, Brooklyn Native as Top Sailor

Once a young boy from Brooklyn, petty officer first class Jamal Thompson's journey began with the dreams of his Guyanese parents who sought freedom, democracy, and prosperity in New York City. As he grew up, he found solace in the cheers for the New York Yankees and the rhythm of music from Nas. Venturing south to Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, he not only found love in meeting his future spouse, but also discovered his calling by joining the U.S. Navy. Fast forward seven years, Brooklyn’s finest, Thompson, stood tall as he was honored with the prestigious title of the 2023 U.S. Navy Sailor of the Year (S.O.Y.) for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73) in Singapore. Equipped with a no-nonsense New York state of mind, Thompson was unanimously recognized as S.O.Y. by senior leaders for operating as a personified Swiss Army knife, successfully balancing five jobs simultaneously in a single calendar year.



"I'm honored to be the CTF-73 Sailor of the Year, yet, I take more pride in serving and caring for my Sailors," said Thompson. "Whether it is ensuring their award recognition or helping them achieve their goals, I'm there to serve and support. Whether their ambitions are to be a chief petty officer, a commissioned officer, or to transition to the corporate world, I take pride in helping junior personnel reach their professional goals, whether in the Navy or after."



Thompson practices what he preaches, as in 2023, he operated as second in command for CTF-73's human resources (admin) department, where he approved hundreds of urgent travel claims for personnel. He also served as a victim’s advocate for the command's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program while operating as the then-elected president of the non-profit first class petty officer association (FCPOA). Thompson continued setting the example by also leading weekly early morning group fitness sessions for fellow Sailors and Marines through a program called Sailor 360, and stood over 100 hours of security watch -- often on nights and weekends.

"Sailor 360 coordinator is my favorite collateral duty because I can impact the entire command with just 30 minutes of morning fitness," said Thompson. "It's a great way to let our hair down because of the physicality of the workouts before we all start the workday. I never waste anyone's time because I truly enjoy helping co-workers improve themselves physically, mentally, and spiritually."



The six-foot four Brooklynite who grew up in a predominantly Caribbean-cultured household, credits his unmatched work ethic to his upbringing and "humble beginnings, where I saw a lot of people financially struggle," he said.

According to the American Forces Network (AFN), Thompson is among the approximately 19 percent of Hispanic Americans currently serving in the Armed Forces today. Cuban-born Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro echoed this year’s theme, 'Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together', when he said, "Hispanic Americans have had a profound and positive influence on our country. As we discover more of these stories and honor their ultimate impact, we enrich our understanding and strengthen our collective identity." Thompson identifies as Guyanese-American or Afro-Latino, with his collective South American, Caribbean, and North American identities making him the man he is today. A man whose profound influence is strengthening the U.S. Navy by investing in his fellow Sailors in Southeast Asia.



When Thompson isn't juggling multiple roles, he says he likes to enjoy the sights and tastes of Singapore with his spouse and young children because "it reminds me of home with the train system and the melting pot of different cultures. You can walk the streets of downtown and hear countless different languages: Malay, Mandarin, Tamil, French, Japanese, or English. Singapore feels a lot like New York." Thompson says he also enjoys the Lion City's spicy Indian cuisine as it "reminds me of the food I ate growing up like Roti and Chicken Curry," he said.



While Thompson is more than 15,000 kilometers from the Big Apple and over 17,000 kilometers from South America, he says childhood lessons from his heritage are always with him, regardless of his geographic location. Thompson says he was taught, “Haz con los demás, lo que te gustaría que te hicieran a ti, or in other words, ’Just pay it forward.’ We don't need to backstab or belittle to get ahead in the workplace. If you continue to work hard to the best of your ability, everything will work itself out.”



Thompson is living proof of how the U.S. Navy is strengthened by the diversity and inclusion of our people from the rich tapestry of the United States. Thompson plans to continue his humble servant-style leadership at his forthcoming duty station in Spain where he aspires to promote to the rank of chief petty officer.



For more information on Sailors and Marines like Thompson serving in Singapore, visit https://www.clwp.navy.mil/



