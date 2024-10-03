Echoes of the past: U.S. and Korea commemorate POW/MIA Recognition Day

Photo By Jeff Nagan | U.S. service members along with nearly 300 Korean citizens stand for the playing of...... read more read more Photo By Jeff Nagan | U.S. service members along with nearly 300 Korean citizens stand for the playing of the Korean and U.S. National Anthems by the Eighth Army Band at the start of the Republic of Korea-U.S. POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the War Memorial of Korea on Sept. 21, 2024. POW/MIA Recognition Day, established in 1979, is typically observed annually on the third Friday in September, honoring those U.S. service members who remain unaccounted for. see less | View Image Page

The candle flickered briefly at the solemn table that, despite being set, remained empty. A red rose stood alone in a vase with a yellow ribbon tied firmly. Service members are all too familiar with the “missing man table,” in which each element carries meaning, but none so prevalent as the empty chair, the absence of someone not present, held as prisoner of war or missing in action.



While the Eighth Army Band played, the crowd of nearly 300 Korean citizens, U.S. service members, and veterans stood vigil for the first Republic of Korea-U.S. POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the War Memorial of Korea on Sept. 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the lone table was next to the podium, serving as a reminder of those not in attendance.



Each element of the table holds significance, as explained by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which were echoed during the event.

- The table is round, to show everlasting concern.

- The tablecloth is white to symbolize the purity of the missing and their motives.

- The glass is inverted to symbolize their inability to share in today's toast.

- The candle symbolizes everlasting hope.

- The single red rose as a reminder of their families and loved ones.

- The slice of lemon as a reminder of their bitter fate.

- The salt symbolizes the tears of their families.

- The chair is empty ... they are missing.



More than 81,000 service members remain missing. However, in the last decade, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has identified remains of more than 1,500 U.S. service members, including more than 300 from the Korean War.



“Events like this and the support that you bring to the recovery mission in general will move the mission forward and help find the answer we all hope for,” wrote Richard Downes, president and executive director of the Coalition of Families of Korean and Cold War POW/MIAs, in a letter read aloud during the ceremony. “Thank you again for what each of you are doing to bring closure to many families who have waited so long.”



Although there were many agencies involved, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office helped put the event together.



“All Americans should never forget the brave men and women who answered our nation’s call to serve the cause of freedom,” said Chaplain Chan Ham, deputy garrison chaplain, USAG Humphreys, who was the principal narrator during the event. “Our motto is no man left behind, which is core to our principles and values.”



Many of the U.S. Soldiers who attended the event also serve as chaplains assistants across Camp Humphreys.



“Not all of our brothers and sisters get to come home,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Mateo D. Boldt, chaplain assistant with the 8th Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. “By participating in this event, we can ensure their legacy is not forgotten.”



Boldt’s words are echoed on the POW/MIA flags that waved in the wind, “You are not forgotten.”



The ceremony included a reading of each of the names of the missing, which echoed through the exterior of the memorial. Once complete, the bugle played Taps.



Afterward, guests placed flowers at the foot of the exterior wall, which has the words inscribed, “Our nation honors her sons and daughters who answered the call to defend a country they never knew and a people they never met.” Those same words are at the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.



Service members saluted their missing comrades, while civilians bowed in recognition as if in silent promise to never forget.



POW/MIA Recognition Day, established in 1979, serves as a solemn reminder of the thousands of service members who remain unaccounted for. It is observed annually on the third Friday in September.



“During National POW/MIA Recognition Day, we recognize the absolute bravery of our nation’s service members who are missing and unaccounted for, and we recommit to bringing them home,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a White House proclamation. “We offer our gratitude and steadfast support for their families, who have given so much to our Nation.”