403rd Army Field Support Brigade Unit Spotlight: Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

CAMP ZAMA, Japan -- Located near the cities of Zama and Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, Camp Zama is about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo on the main island of Honshu.



Camp Zama is home to U.S. Army Japan, I Corps (Forward), U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, 78th Signal Battalion, 765th Terminal Transportation Battalion, Japan Engineer District (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), and the Bilateral Coordination Department and 4th Engineer Group of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.



USARJ facilitates multilateral cooperation with regional partners and allies through engagements, training, and exercises; partnering with the JGSDF to enhance interoperability, capability and capacity while coordinating through United States Forces Japan for forces, footprints and agreements between the U.S. Government and the Government of Japan to set conditions for successful deterrence and execution of contingency operations.



USARJ is not structured as a conventional command, as it is resourced as an economy of force operation, forward positioned in Japan for contingency purposes should circumstances require a larger U.S. Army presence within the region.



Under the Status of Forces Agreement, the Government of Japan contributes a portion of the resources necessary for the sustainment of U.S. Forces within Japan in the form of facilities, personnel, and utilities. U.S. Army Sustainment Command benefits from this agreement in the form of significantly reduced operating costs. LRC-Honshu’s workforce primarily consists of host nation Master Labor Contract employees fully funded by the Government of Japan.



LRC-Honshu provides maintenance, supply, transportation, and logistical support to USARJ, I Corps (Forward), U.S. Army Garrison-Japan, installation partner units, and Department of Defense activities within its area of responsibility to ensure mission readiness and quality of life for Soldiers, civilians, and families within mainland Japan.



LRC-Honshu reports to the 403d Army Field Support Brigade, headquartered at Camp Henry, South Korea, which is a subordinate unit of ASC whose higher headquarters is the U.S. Army Materiel Command.



The LRC-Honshu, Transportation Division, Area Transportation Office in Kure, near Hiroshima, Japan, 485 miles away from Camp Zama, provides area specific installation transportation through the utilization of non-tactical vehicles in several different fleet configurations coordinated by the Fleet Management Operations Office, including traffic management, general freight, oversized freight, intra-depot ammunition movement, and retail fuel points for Kure Ammunition Depot, an AMC special installation. On average, ATO Kure supports more than 220 intra-depot ammunition movements and 140 general cargo shipments per year.



Prior to August 2024, LRC-Honshu experienced challenges in executing its Installation Logistics Base Line Services in support of USAG-Japan at Kure Ammunition Depot. The Maintenance Division provides base operations maintenance support to Army-owned NTVs, tactical vehicles and non-standard equipment in support of installation services, as well as organic maintenance capability for units’ tactical equipment lacking organic authorizations.



The 10th Support Group performed these duties in Kure by overseeing 14 authorized host nation employees assigned to the 10th SG AD Equipment Branch but authorized on the Host Nation Table of Distribution and Allowances, facilities, and maintenance management functions for its assigned vehicles and equipment, as well as equipment for USAG-Japan and LRC-Honshu at Kure’s Akizuki, Kawakami, and Hiro Ammunition Depots.



Over the past two years, LRC-Honshu worked closely with 10th SG and USARJ G4, while keeping 403d AFSB staff informed, to initiate efforts to appropriately restructure maintenance support operations under LRC-Honshu in Kure in alignment with Army Regulation 750-1 and the ILBLS program guidance. LRC-Honshu coordinated with 10th SG to establish a series of working groups, developed and provided a final decision brief to the 403rd AFSB and 10th SG commanders, and conducted an on-site visit to Kure AD involving all stakeholders, culminating in in a briefing to the USARJ Steering Committee.



“Taking full responsibility for maintenance in Kure will greatly enhance our oversight of maintenance operations, ensuring that we can effectively meet the needs of USAG-Japan while enabling our partners to focus on their primary mission,” said Michael J. Moore, Maintenance Division Chief.



On Aug. 1, 2024, LRC-Honshu assumed overall responsibility of maintenance operations in Kure following the transfer of 14 authorized host nation positions from 10th SG to LRC-Honshu to and meet 403rd AFSB’s requirement of maintaining USAG-Japan and LRC-Honshu vehicles and equipment.



In September 2024, LRC-Honshu leadership from Camp Zama visited Kure to speak to the new employees, conduct a joint inventory of all associated tools and equipment, and coordinated with the USAG-Japan Department of Public Works to assign three major facilities and several sub-facilities used by mechanics in Kure’s Akizuki, Kawakami, and Hiro Ammunition Depots. By October 2024, LRC-Honshu will successfully achieve full operational capability of maintenance operations in Kure.



“By assuming full responsibility of maintenance operations in Kure, LRC-Honshu will improve oversight of maintenance procedures, increase overall equipment readiness rates, and streamline processes to better support USAG Japan,” said Sean B. Mager, director, LRC-Honshu. “This transition will allow the 10th Support Group to focus on their core mission, enhancing overall operational effectiveness in the region.”