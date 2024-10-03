168th Security Forces FAST Team supports Pacific Angel 24-2 search and rescue exercise in Nepal

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | Nepali Army members await care after a simulated hazardous material emergency during...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | Nepali Army members await care after a simulated hazardous material emergency during Pacific Angel 24-2 in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 17, 2024. PA 24-2’s objective is to promote humanitarian assistance and disaster response capacity-building by facilitating military, civilian and non-governmental organization cooperation and improve search and rescue collaboration between the U.S. and Nepal. The U.S. is dedicated to working with Nepal through productive military-to-military exchanges. These types of training exercises and engagements are designed to enhance Nepal’s capacity to care for its citizens and posture itself to respond quickly and effectively to the range of potential natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio) see less | View Image Page

The United States Air Force Security Forces watching over our aircraft as we depart on a mission may not always be at the forefront of our minds, but for the Defenders, security is their top priority. The 168th Wing Security Forces Defenders recently provided a Fly-Away Security Team (FAST) to support Pacific Angel 24-2 in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 20-29, 2024.



PA 24-2 is a bilateral search and rescue exercise sponsored by the U.S. and hosted by the Nepal Army. It facilitates field training and the exchange of information among subject matter experts on adverse terrain personnel recovery operations, swift water, and flood personnel recovery operations, patient movement in search and rescue operations, and medical response to hazardous materials. The exercise aims to enhance collaboration by building military and civilian trust in search and rescue capabilities.



The FAST mission is to protect the aircraft in all areas throughout the mission to support humanitarian missions and Department of Defense anti-terrorism operations. These teams are responsible for safeguarding aircraft, crew members, and cargo from potential adversaries and play a key role in enhancing collaboration and trust for successful operations.



"As part of this mission, in particular, we prepared by having each of our members become subject matter experts and brief the team," said Tech Sgt. Zachory Dominique, 168th Wing Security Forces. "For example, regarding customs and courtesies, we do not want to go to Nepal and be disrespectful – knowing the customs and courtesies beforehand better prepares us – simple things like that. We prepared for weather, terrain, and conditions as well. We went through our load out, ensured we had proper protective equipment, and ensured everything was operational. Everything we have been doing follows a PACE plan, an acronym for primary, alternate, contingency, and emergency, so if our plan fails, we have plans b, c, and d."



The 168 SFS Defenders dedicated themselves to providing an impenetrable security perimeter around the military aircraft to protect aircrew and cargo. These highly trained and skilled defenders undergo rigorous selection and training processes to ensure they are prepared to handle any security threat. Their expertise lies in establishing and maintaining security measures to safeguard aircraft, personnel, and assets in challenging, high-risk environments.



The role of FAST defenders is critical in enabling the safe and successful execution of operations. Their presence deters potential threats and reassures aircrew, passengers, and support personnel operating in these environments. In addition to their security duties, FAST defenders are trained to respond to medical emergencies, natural disasters, and other crises, highlighting their versatility and readiness to support a wide range of missions.



The 168th FAST Defenders' dedication and commitment to their mission make them an indispensable asset in ensuring the safety and security of air operations in austere environments. Their unwavering vigilance and expertise contribute to the overall success of humanitarian missions and DoD anti-terrorism efforts, earning them the reputation of being a formidable and reliable security force.



The U.S. stands ready to support humanitarian and disaster relief operations when requested by partners and enhances relationships through these exercises.