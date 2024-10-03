National Night Out, SA Neighbors Together celebrated at JBSA

Photo By Jonathan Mallard | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Marcus Brooks, 502d Air Base Wing, poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Mallard | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Marcus Brooks, 502d Air Base Wing, poses for a photo with McGruff the Crime Dog during a National Night Out event at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Oct. 1, 2024. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie across thousands of communities in the U.S. and worldwide. The event at JBSA-Randolph highlighted the strong ties between the military and local communities, fostering mutual support and collaboration. Events like these underscore the importance of military-community partnerships, which are vital for enhancing safety, strengthening relationships and promoting a shared sense of responsibility in both military and civilian life. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jonathan R. Mallard) see less | View Image Page

National Night Out and San Antonio Neighbors Together are annual community-building campaigns promoting positive partnerships between law enforcement agencies and their communities.



Each year, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out in communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide, some in August and others, including Texas, in October.



San Antonio Neighbors Together is a local annual event held on the first Tuesday of October.



Joint Base San Antonio communities celebrated both Oct. 1, 2024, with parades and activities.



On JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Brig. Gen. Randy P. Oakland, commander, JBSA and 502nd Air Base Wing, signed a proclamation recognizing the date officially as JBSA’s National Night Out, followed by a parade which traveled through housing areas across the installation.



Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland celebrated Neighbors Together with family-friendly events and games, as well as demonstrations by the military working dog and explosive ordnance disposal teams. Participants were also encouraged to explore fire and police vehicles, while learning about the vital roles these services play in keeping the community safe



