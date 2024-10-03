NAVSUP automated material tracking system supports SIOP at naval shipyards, will help workers find parts faster, return ships to fleet sooner

Photo By Thomas Kreidel | The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, Regional Supply Office (RSO) Oceana team was selected as the...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Kreidel | The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, Regional Supply Office (RSO) Oceana team was selected as the pilot for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in their warehouses, in conjunction with the NAVSUP Program Office, N65. The system is one part of the evolving Naval Autonomous Data Collection System (NADACS) under the NAVSUP N65 Rapid Innovation Fund (RIF) with the charter to provide near real-time ability to capture, assimilate, compare and display data from multiple data streams. RSO Oceana has interim Authority to Test (IATT) the RFID technology which is part of the NADACS universe of integrated autonomous data collection technologies. System development continues at RSO Oceana and the program is being expanded to integrate additional warehousing sites within the NAVSUP enterprise. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) awarded JJR Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of LMI Consulting, a $42.8 million task order to implement its Naval Autonomous Data Collection System (NADACS) material tracking solution at all four of the Navy’s public shipyards Sept. 13.



NADACS will enable shipyard workers to track parts and materials inventory, delivery, and other supply chain operations in near-real-time, contributing to reduced duration of maintenance availabilities for the Navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines and helping return them to the fleet sooner.



“This is a game changer,” said Capt. Luke Greene, program manager for the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). “Knowing exactly where parts and materials are will save the shipyard workers hours of locating and transporting what they need for maintenance and modernization work on our carriers and submarines. This is time that can ultimately be returned to the fleets.”



NAVSUP developed NADACS to provide enterprise-wide logistics insights. Hand-held RFID scanners will enable the shipyard workers to quickly locate material required for critical maintenance processes. Fixed readers and mesh tag networks will collect and synch material location data with the NADACS system, which will in turn make that data available to critical shipyard systems. Passive RFID systems are leveraged extensively across commercial industry to speed logistics operations and increase the reliability of logistics data for enterprise planning.



NADACS allows a scalable data view from the warehouse level up to yard and industrial complex levels. The most common application employs passive RFID tags to track item locations and quantity. Additionally, interconnected mesh tags connected to a gateway can track equipment location, use, and condition via sensor information such as temperature, shock, vibration, movement, humidity/moisture, altitude, or pressure. Alert systems are established for on-hand comparisons, inventory irregularities, Geo-Fence limits and threshold boundary violations.



NADACS has multi-source data collection capability including hand-held and fixed RFID scanners; external file exchanges; mesh geo-location; and internet-of-things data. These capabilities enable NADACS to improve material management, provide in-transit visibility, and enable condition-based monitoring of assets.



"NAVSUP is excited to bring this innovative inventory solution to the shipyards,” said Brian Laird, NAVSUP assistant commander for supply chain technology and systems integration. “NADACS will improve asset visibility and enhance logistic processes so that the shipyard workforce can provide optimal warfighter readiness to the fleet.”



NADACS is projected to reach initial operating capacity at all four naval shipyards during the spring of 2027.



SIOP is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 37,000 shipyard employees.



To date, SIOP has completed more than 30 facilities projects totaling approximately $900 million, with an additional 40 projects worth a total of $6 billion under contract. This includes four dry docks under construction as well as projects to enhance the resiliency and capacity of shipyard utilities.



For more information about SIOP, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/.



