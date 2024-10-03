Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Importance of Early Detection and Support

Courtesy Photo | October is recognized nationwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | October is recognized nationwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to stressing the importance of early detection and providing support to those affected. see less | View Image Page

By Hailey Bangerezako

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



October is recognized nationwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to stressing the importance of early detection and providing support to those affected.



Breast cancer is a type of cancer that originates in the breast or chest tissue. The cells in this area begin to proliferate, forming a tumor that can invade surrounding tissues or spread to other parts of the body. While both men and women may be diagnosed with breast cancer, it primarily affects women.



In recent years, breast cancer has been identified as the second most prevalent form of cancer among women, following skin cancer. Each year, approximately 240,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women, according to Military Health System (MHS) officials. Due to advancements in research and treatment, including those made by the John P. Murtha Cancer Center (MCC) at Walter Reed, the mortality rate associated with breast cancer in women has declined. Nevertheless, it remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among this population.



Early detection plays a vital role in the fight against breast cancer, and it has demonstrated effectiveness in identifying the disease in its initial stages, said MCC providers. Health care professionals aim to identify breast cancer in its early stages by using screening tests. One of the most widely used screening methods is a mammogram, which provides an image of the interior of the breast. This screening technique enables the detection of tumors that may be undetectable through physical examination.



Research indicates that women aged 50 to 69 who engage in screening mammograms have a reduced risk of mortality from breast cancer compared to those who do not participate in such screenings, states the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Additionally, clinical breast exams and self-examinations are essential parts of early detection. It is recommended that women who are 40 to 74, who are at average risk for breast cancer receive a mammogram every 2 years. Women at a higher-than-average risk should be screened more frequently.



According to the NCI, the main risk factors for breast cancer include:



• Older age: most breast cancers are diagnosed after the age of 50.

• Previous radiation therapy in the chest or breast area.

• Family history of breast cancer.

• Lifestyle factors, such as diet and physical exercise.



While there are many risk factors for breast cancer, Walter Reed is dedicated to supporting the community. Walter Reed offers a variety of services through the MCC, from diagnosis to ongoing care including:



• Detection and follow-up screening at our Breast Imaging Center.

• Pre- and post-operative breast care.

• Physical therapy, including pre-operative assessment, post-operative therapy, and lymphedema management.

• Educational Resources.

• Individual or family counseling, psychotherapy, and support groups

• Genetic counseling



Breast cancer affects millions of people worldwide, but with early detection, advanced treatment options, and supportive care, Walter Reed is committed to partnering with you in this fight. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we encourage you to take proactive steps toward your health and support those who are affected by this disease. For more information about breast cancer, please refer to the National Cancer Institute and MCC using the link provided below.



National Cancer Institute: https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast/patient/breast-screening-pdq

Murtha Cancer Center: https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Murtha-Cancer-Center/About-Murtha-Cancer-Center