USAMU Welcomes New Commander

The Home of Champions welcomed a new commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Thielenhaus, and bid farewell to Lt. Col. Casey Mills today during a Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia.



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) is an elite battalion with the unique mission that supports accessions and innovation, while also competing across the globe, explained Col. Karen Rutka, commander, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade.



“The unit was established in 1956 with mission to win shooting competitions. And they have done just that. AMU is one of the Army treasures. It is one of our treasures. It’s an integrable part of our history that is charged with maintaining our competitive edge,”said Rutka.



Serving as the AMU commander is a distinct honor that Mills filled on July 15, 2022, and while here, he accomplished a number of impressive tasks, said Rutka.



“He has led this unit and their support of two very challenging accession years. He has placed a well-needed focus on junior ROTC programs. He oversaw the fighter development and testing of the NGSW [Next Generation Squad Weapon], followed shortly by saving the Army billions of dollars with reduced range ammunition. He has also convinced me to get the brigade into rodeos. And this year, he had the small task of the Olympics. The impact that Casey and this battalion has had on the Army, cannot be overstated.”



Taking care of this unit is not the only thing Rutka said she wanted to thank Mills for.



“Whether he knew it our not, he has been my sounding board for new ideas, some good and some bad. He owned my favorite place in the entire Army, and, he regularly let me come visit.”



With that, Mills, the outgoing AMU commander, came up to speak, purposely standing in front of the formation rather than the podium, stating that he wanted the focus to be on the Soldiers who make the unit great.



Standing in this formation we have Olympic Gold and Silver Medalists, and if we reach out into the crowd, there is an Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist who works in our ballistics lab as a handloader, said Mills.



“We’ve got multiple national and world champions. We’ve got President’s 100 Champions from both pistol and rifle. We’ve got National Trophy Individual Champions from rifle and pistol. There’s a two-time national 3Gun Champion in here, who I don’t even think is old enough to drink alcohol yet, or maybe just turned this year. What a career he is going to have in front of him.”



Mills went on to thank the AMU civilians who selfless serve the Soldiers behind the scenes so they can be successful.



Then he added, don’t forget the lethality side of AMU that is made up of snipers and Rangers who have invested into another path.



“They bring that expertise and level of lethality back into the force to do what I call, our morale imperative to increase lethality on the battlefield.”



And that’s not even all the AMU offers, continued Mills, whose next assignment is the Deputy Commander - Operations for the 75th Ranger Regiment.



“We’ve got ballisticians here who have helped the Army solve billion-dollar problems in fielding the new NGSW.”



Overall, the contributions the AMU makes to the Army are impressive, said Mills, and “I am honored to stand in this company.”



As the incoming commander, Thielenhaus came up to address the crowd, but first, he spoke to Mills.



“I can say with absolute confidence that you have left this unit in probably the best state that it’s been in many, many years. And that has been echoed to me by many people who have worked in this unit before…I don’t think you could have done a better job.”



To the Soldiers, Thielenhaus confessed that he had to be up front.



“I picked this unit as my number one choice for three reasons. And that’s because you guys represent the three things that I am most passionate about in the Army. That’s the importance of winning, Soldier lethality, and telling the Army story. And that’s the things you guys do on a day to day basis. One of those three things happens here every single day, and that’s why I am so excited to take this unit.”



The future is full of change and excitement, said Rutka as she addressed Thielenhaus, her new battalion commander for the AMU whose previous assignment was the Human Resource Manager for the Army Special Operations Colonels.



“Welcome to the accession enterprise. You are joining this brigade in the height of change. The next two years will be unlike anything you have ever done in the Army. This is an amazing unit with a storied history. I am very honored and excited to welcome you to the Home of Champions. Be all you can be.”

