MACH Soldiers Win MRC-East Best Medic Competition

Two Martin Army Community Hospital Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Noe Contreras and Staff Sgt. Ricardo Tevalan Gomez have proven their skills and resilience by winning the prestigious MRC-East Best Medic Competition. Contreras, a radiology specialist, and Tevalan Gomez, an operating room specialist, teamed up to tackle one of the most grueling competitions for Army medical personnel.

The Best Medic Competition is an actual test of endurance, skill, and medical knowledge. Designed to simulate the intense conditions of battlefield medicine, competitors are pushed to their limits in various physically demanding and mentally challenging tasks. These include tactical combat casualty care, where participants must apply life-saving medical interventions under fire, obstacle courses that challenge their agility and strength, and timed land navigation, weapons handling, and other warrior tasks. Every aspect of the competition mirrors the real- world pressures medics face on the battlefield.

Winning the MRC-East competition is a significant achievement that highlights their medical expertise, leadership, and teamwork skills. Contreras and Tevalan Gomez worked closely to overcome each event, demonstrating the synergy needed to excel in high-stress, high-stakes situations.

“We trained hard for this, but when you’re out there, it’s all about trusting your instincts and your partner,” said Contreras. “Every scenario reminds us why we do what we do to save lives in combat.”

Tevalan Gomez echoed that sentiment. “This competition pushes you to your limit but also brings out the best in you. Competing alongside the best medics in the Army is an honor, and I couldn’t ask for a better teammate,” he said.

Having earned the top spot at MRC-East, the duo advances to the All-Army Best Medic Competition in February. This highly anticipated event will bring together the top medics from the entire Army, each vying for the title of Best Medic. Contreras and Tevalan Gomez will represent MACH and the broader MRC-East region nationally.

Their accomplishment reflects the dedication of the entire medical community at MACH, where training and preparation is a constant focus. The pair's journey to the All-Army competition will continue to inspire their peers and set the standard for excellence in military medical care.

