OICC Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Engineer Brian Blancaflor Honored by NAVFAC for Exceptional Leadership

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — In a year marked by essential building projects and new naval challenges, Brian Blancaflor of Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) has stood out as a leader. He has been named the 2024 Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hard Hat Construction Engineer/Construction Manager of the Year, Sept. 6.



Blancaflor’s recognition is part of NAVFAC’s annual Hard Hat Awards Program, which celebrates the hard work and excellence of its engineering and construction teams in construction field offices. Recipients are acknowledged for their readiness, decision-making, teamwork, and leadership in service to NAVFAC.



This award highlights Blancaflor’s key role in significantly improving the United States (U.S.) Navy’s operations through his work on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program’s (SIOP) $3.2 billion mega-project at PHNSY, P209 Dry Dock 3 Replacement.



Blancaflor’s ability to manage such a large project while keeping high standards and meeting tight deadlines has not only set a new example for the organization but also inspired and motivated the team.



He handled many urgent requests from contractors, ensuring the project remains on track including reviewing 410 of the 1,469 submittals, showing his strong commitment to quality and efficiency.



“Blancaflor shows true dedication and leadership,” Lt. Ryan Mulligan, OICC PHNSY supervisory general engineer. “He helps our team work better and solves problems before they become big issues.”



Blancaflor also established OICC PHNSY’s lift plan review procedure, personally completing review of more than 45 critical lift plans. His careful checking prevented four unexpected problems and fixed mistakes made, which saved the U.S. Navy from a long power outage.



To help his team work together, Blancaflor created a SharePoint Online site for a live plan set incorporating all modifications. This tool ensured the entire team was working with the same common operational picture.



Blancaflor’s hard work and smart solutions have made a big difference for NAVFAC and the U.S. Navy. His award shows his role in keeping our naval operations strong and efficient.



“Brian has been a true stand-out and leader within the construction division at OICC PHNSY and the entire P-209 project team,” said Mulligan. “His attention to detail, effectiveness, and bias for action has gained him a ton of respect across the OICC and our contractor team, Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV. We’re fortunate to have him and look forward to his continued success on NAVFAC’s.”

