Peterson Airman named one of 12 outstanding Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Mariah Hayden, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management operations journeyman, recently received the Air Force Materiel Command Airman in Support of Space Award, one of the 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year awards.



“It was such an honor to go to Washington, D.C., and represent our base and my squadron,” Hayden said.



To earn this honor, an Airman must be nominated by their unit and be recognized at the major command level as having excelled both on and off duty.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Sargent, Space Base Delta 1 Delta Staff Agency’s senior enlisted leader and Hayden’s former superintendent, praised her exceptional performance.



"What makes her stand out among her peers is that she performs at a level I would normally expect from senior noncommissioned officers," Sargent said. "When faced with tasks that are well above her grade, she shows a maturity and poise beyond her years."



Hayden attributed her success in the Air Force to joining in her late 20s, which enabled her to draw from past workplace experiences.



"I was 27 when I joined the Air Force," she said. "I had several jobs outside of the military, some of which included supervisory roles. When the time came to step up and do my job here, many of those skills carried over."



Her previous work experience is just part of what drives her. When discussing her motivation for joining the military and her desire to work in a civil engineer squadron, Hayden cited her father, who passed away when she was 18, as her inspiration.



“My father was an engineer," she said. "I remember going to work with him when I was young and seeing what he did. After working other jobs for several years post-high school, I wanted to do something more meaningful that would honor him."



During her first three years, Hayden achieved numerous accomplishments, including serving as the NCO in charge for five months while she led a three-base mitigation program, protecting $67 billion in mission assets for 111 joint partners. Additionally, she was the Department of the Air Force’s subject matter expert for the first update to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment in 18 years. She also revived a nearly-canceled Air Force Emergency Management Worldwide event, averting a two-year delay in professional military education for 200 Air Force emergency managers.



Hayden was promoted to senior airman six months early, named the Space Force Emergency Management Airman of the Year, and earned staff sergeant on her first year of testing.



Sargent emphasized that earning such honors requires involvement in community betterment beyond work.



"As a senior noncommissioned officer, I have learned not to push my people into opportunities but rather present opportunities for growth and excellence and see who takes advantage of them," Sargent said. "Hayden really stepped up and got involved in important ways."



Currently, Hayden serves as vice president of the Space Enlisted Council, a group dedicated to the enrichment and development of the enlisted corps in support of the Space Force. She is also the secretary for the Air Force-level Civil Engineer Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility program, which aims to ensure all Airmen have the right environment and opportunities to succeed. Additionally, Hayden is president of the Peterson SFB white rope program, a chapel-based leadership team that offers young Airmen mental and spiritual support.



Sargent concluded by discussing the value Hayden brings to her unit.



"As an emergency manager, it makes my job easier to have someone like Hayden. I know that whatever role I put her in or if I need someone to stand in for me, she will excel,” Sargent said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 13:19 Story ID: 482461 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peterson Airman named one of 12 outstanding Airman of the Year, by Christopher Ingersoll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.