Prepared Remarks: Victor Minella, DUSN I&S, Remarks at the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Intelligence School’s Counterintelligence and Human Intelligence (CI/HUMINT) Course graduation

Prepared Remarks: Victor Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, Remarks at the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Intelligence School’s Counterintelligence and Human Intelligence (CI/HUMINT) Course graduation at Dam Neck Naval Base, Virginia.

PREPARED AND DELIVERED BY VICTOR MINELLA, DUSN (I&S), ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2024



Good morning. It is an honor and a privilege to join you today as we celebrate the graduation of our newest Counterintelligence and Human Intelligence Warriors.

Today marks the culmination of not just rigorous training, but your personal commitment to safeguarding our nation’s security and Navy-Marine Corps operations.

Almost 24 years ago, I was in training here at Dam Neck as a Naval Intelligence Officer; I was sitting here where you are today not knowing what would define my journey, what challenges I would face and certainly no understanding of how I would be standing in front of you today. 3 months after I graduated, the 9/11 attacks occurred and destroyed my office in the Pentagon killing and injuring many of my colleagues. 9/11 defined my journey, my energy, and my passion for this profession. What will define your journey?

Being a Marine Air-Ground Task Force – CI course graduate is a testament to your commitment to the DON’s pursuit of lethality, adaptability, and resilience. Your training has prepared you to contribute and protect vital Navy and Marine Corps’ missions, our integrated naval operations, and our future force design. It also represents our dedication to talent management—ensuring the right people with the right skills are in the right place to meet our Navy and Marine Corps objectives. You are those professionals who are essential to success in competition and conflict.

In the not so distant past, it was our kinetic combat forces who were in persistent contact with the enemy. It is now you who are primarily in the fight. You are in the conflict phase, because our adversaries are bringing that fight to us.

In your CI and HUMINT missions, the operations you conduct and the information you provide will be invaluable. It will often be time-sensitive and critical to the decisions made by your commanders. The ability to provide actionable intelligence quickly can make the difference between success and failure, between life and death. Your training has prepared you to meet these challenges head-on, ensuring that you can support your commanders effectively, delivering battlefield lethality while protecting the lives of your shipmates and fellow marines.

Your role is also critical in providing a whole-of-Department approach to protecting our most vital technologies, programs, and capabilities. You are the front line in defending against attempts by foreign intelligence entities to exploit and steal our information or disrupt our operations. Your work will have a profound impact on our national security and our ability to maintain operational superiority.

Recently, the Secretary of the Navy published the first DON CI Strategy which underscores the importance and criticality of what each of you will be a part. It represents a paradigm shift in the way we conduct CI within the Department. This strategy embodies an integrated vision for the DON CI Enterprise, encompassing the CI elements of the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). We know that by working together cohesively, we will be better positioned to effectively address and counter the threats posed by foreign intelligence entities.

With regards to Human Intelligence or HUMINT. In an age where automation and artificial intelligence are increasingly prevalent, the human element remains irreplaceable. As we innovatively increase speed and efficiency to deliver more accurate and predictive analysis through AI; the skills and tools you have acquired in this course remain vital components of the intelligence cycle along with advancements in technology. HUMINT is and will continue to be one of the most crucial collection disciplines. It is reasonable to assume that one or more of you in this room will create access, placement, and collect intelligence so vital to our national security, that it will be briefed to the Secretary of Defense or to the President of the United States and inform strategic decision-making at the highest levels of our government. I see the brilliant application of HUMINT frequently. Never underestimate your value to the National Security of this country.

Just as you have adapted and evolved as a professional during this course, we need you continually evolving tactics, techniques, procedures and strategies and move past stale methods that no longer serve our needs. From your initial selection process throughout this intense training, you have been tested and challenged. Each of these experiences has required you to adapt, to learn, and to grow. This ability to adapt will serve you well as you transition from students to operators in our CI and HUMINT teams. I know you are all up to the task!

To the families, you serve this country as well and you should be recognized for your sacrifice and dedication to your loved ones and supporting them in this challenging career choice. Balancing the demands of a military family life is a significant challenge as you change duty stations and navigate deployments. You may never know all the things your loved one does on behalf of national security, but rest assured your sacrifice and resilience make it possible. Thank you, families.

Graduates, this is just the beginning. The average workday in this field is demanding, with long hours, high stress, and the constant pressure of completing tasks and writing reports are all part of reality. I strongly urge you to take care of yourselves and your shipmates both physically and mentally. Be aware of your stress levels and find ways to de-stress. Ensure you have a routine that includes physical exercise. It is essential. Your mental health is also critical to being an effective leader, intelligence professional and a good human being. It is imperative that we take care of ourselves, and we take care of each other. If you need help, there are resources at every command at every level to support you.

These are dynamic and exciting times and each of you will have a front row seat as we write the next chapter of our national security history. Each of you will have many challenges to overcome, but along with those challenges; don’t forget to celebrate your accomplishments. There will be many, and you deserve it!

I want to express my deepest congratulations to each of you. You have completed 135 days of intense training. You emerged stronger and are ready to step into your roles with confidence and expertise. Your journey is far from over, but the skills, knowledge, and mission focus you have gained here will guide you as you continue to serve and protect.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment to excellence, for your hard work, and for your dedication to our mission. We are proud of you; we need you and we are confident that you will make an invaluable contribution to our department and the nation.

Congratulations, I wish you the best in your future endeavors. Thank you!

