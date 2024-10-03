Photo By Senior Airman Paige Weldon | U.S. Air Force Col. Melanie Olson, 55th Electronic Combat Group outgoing commander,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Paige Weldon | U.S. Air Force Col. Melanie Olson, 55th Electronic Combat Group outgoing commander, renders her final salute to Senior Airman Chandler Fleming, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronic and environmental systems specialist, during the 55th ECG Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 26, 2024. Olson has served over 25 years in the Air Force and flown 796 combat hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon) see less | View Image Page

The 55th Electronic Combat Group, a geographically separated unit of the 55th Wing, welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base July 26, 2024.



Col. Mark D. Howard, 55th Wing commander presided over the ceremony as Col. Melanie Olson relinquished command and Col. Jeremy R. Smith accepted the guidon and responsibilities as the new commander of the 55th Electronic Combat Group.



“Col. Howard, thank you for affording me for the opportunity to command this fantastic group of people,” Smith said. “I am truly honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the 55th ECG commander. I see warriors, devoted government civilians and contractors all pulling together to provide combat ready the EC-130H COMPASS CALL mission. I see a collective group forged in the fire of combat, who time after time comes through when the mission calls.”



The incoming commander arrives to the ECG from the Pentagon, where he was an Investigating Officer in Senior Official Inquiries.



“We have faith in you,” Howard said. “You’re going to do amazing. We trust you, we believe in you, and we’re ready for you to lead this group.”



Col Smith entered the U.S. Air Force in November 2001through Officer Training School at Maxwell AFB, AL. He went on to earn electronic warfare wings at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas and gained formative experiences as a Jammer (EC-130H), through rapid-acquisition (BIG SAFARI Program Element Monitor), as a Collector (RC-135U), and with allies and partners (NATO HQ). Along the way, Col Smith received Staff and Command opportunities that shaped his desire to remain engaged with the Warriors who get the job done well every day.



Prior to his current position, Col Smith was an Academic Year 2023 student of the Air War College, Maxwell AFB, AL.



Olson leaves the 55th ECG with a legacy as its first female commander. Olson also helped the ECG usher in the new EA-37B Compass Call aircraft that’s planned to replace the current fleet of EC-130Hs over the next several years.



“Commanding the ECG has been such an amazing opportunity,” said Olson. “To the members of the ECG, I’m extremely honored to have served as your commander. You make this the best group in the Air Force.”



As ECG commander, Col. Smith oversees five squadrons that provide combat ready EC-130H aircraft, aircrew and maintainers for worldwide expeditionary deployments in support of unified combatant commanders.