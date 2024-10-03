Naval Air Station Lemoore Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Runway Upgrades

Naval Air Station Lemoore held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 30 to celebrate upgrades to an existing runway on base. Construction improved the pavement, and enhanced approach lights on the 32L runway.



NAS Lemoore is home to more than half of the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, and it is the only Navy installation to house the new F-35C Lightning II. The runway improvements will support the installation’s mission by expanding operational capability for the Navy’s strike fighter squadrons stationed here.



“This runway project completed on our primary recovery runway was done on time, on budget, and showcased the professionalism by all involved,” said Capt. Shawn O’Connor, NAS Lemoore Commanding Officer. “NAS Lemoore and our squadrons are greatly appreciative and look forward to training aggressively with both runways back in operation. On behalf of our Lemoore Team, well done!”



NAVFAC Southwest awarded a $44.7 million firm-fixed price, design build contract to Southwest Concrete and Paving in July 2023. The scope of work included design and construction to repair and replace airfield shoulders, overruns, lighting, signage, and electrical connections.



Construction involved more than 250 contractor personnel and close to 1,600 trucks placing more than 40,000 tons of asphalt on the shoulders and overruns. Crews also ran 90,000 feet of wire, placed 83,000 tons of base rock, and installed more than 450 lights.



Work was scheduled to be completed in summer of 2026, but crews finished the job well ahead of schedule, and without any mishaps.



“Shutting down an entire runway at an airbase for five months is no easy task,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer. “The team did an exemplary job with accommodating air operations and deployment schedules and completed the final construction prior to numerous squadrons returning from deployment in October 2024.”



About NAVFAC Southwest

NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

