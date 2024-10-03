NBA and U.S. Army partner to reach students at P.S. 104

Photo By Maj. William Leasure | Mario Pompeo, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for the National...... read more read more Photo By Maj. William Leasure | Mario Pompeo, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for the National Basketball Association, reads to a fourth grade class at Public School 104 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2024 during a visit to the school. Soldiers from Fort Hamilton and members of the National Basketball Association front office served as mystery readers for the day while reading to several second and fourth grade classes. see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK – Soldiers from the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs-Northeast and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, alongside members of the NBA’s Veterans Employee Resource Team, visited Public School 104 in Brooklyn October 2 to engage with students from the second and fourth grades. The event, held in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, aimed to inspire young minds through stories of courage, perseverance, and the importance of following their dreams.



During the visit, the Soldiers and NBA Front Office members read to the students, fostering a dynamic conversation about the power of dreams, hard work, and using one’s voice to make a difference. The event provided an opportunity for the students to interact with real-life role models, who shared their personal experiences in service to the country and the importance of education and self-expression.



“We’re honored to be here today,” said U.S. Army Capt. Robert Longo, an operations officer for the U.S. Army N.Y. City Recruiting Battalion. “It’s important for us to connect with the next generation and show them that with determination and the right mindset, they can achieve their dreams, no matter where they come from.”



This initiative, part of a broader effort by the NBA’s Veterans ERT and military personnel stationed in the area, reflects their commitment to engaging with local communities and empowering youth. By sharing their experiences, the soldiers and veterans encouraged the students to believe in themselves and to understand that their voices matter.



“It was an honor reading to the students alongside U.S. Army soldiers and spending the day to learn about the dreams and aspirations of the youth,” said Mario Pompeo, the NBA’s Chief Accounting Officer, Co-Chair of the NBA Veterans ERT and military veteran. “Events like this help inspire students to pursue their dreams and accomplish their goals in life.”



The NBA also donated 168 books to students of P.S. 104 as part of their outreach.



