Families harness resilience at therapeutic horse event 

Photo By Michelle Gigante | Emily Growth, Sand and Spur Riding Club member introduces Angel, her horse to a child during the Exceptional Family Member Program horse event at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 28, 2024. The EFMP is a Defense Department program supporting families with special needs and provides critical resources to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Exceptional Family Member Program members shared a unique opportunity for connection and healing, thanks to a special event at the Sand Spur Riding Club, Sept. 28, 2024.



This free event brought together approximately 35 families for the chance to enjoy the calming presence of horses, providing both mindfulness and confidence-building benefits to attendees. The EFMP, a Defense Department program supporting families with special needs, provides critical resources to military families.



“Our goal is to create a space where these families can relax, engage, and experience the therapeutic value that horses bring,” said Capt. Lauren Painter, Sand and Spur Social chair and Reservist intelligence officer. “This is a great event to bring families and the community together.”



As the event continued, families enjoyed not only the therapeutic benefits, but also the sense of belonging fostered by the supportive community.



“I love this event because it is a sensory friendly activity that benefits children with autism and related disabilities, and it also has a therapeutic component,” said Johnathan McDaniel, EFMP director at the 96th Force Support Squadron‘s Military Family Readiness Center. “This is our third event, and we plan to continue offering it twice a year.”



The Spur Riding Club has a long history dating back to the 1960s and is one of the few active-duty bases with horse stables. Volunteers maintain the property and care for the privately owned horses.



Organizers hope to continue providing these valuable experiences for EFMP families and encourage anyone interested in volunteering or donating to reach out to event coordinator Fred Storner and the team at sandnspur.president@gmail.com.