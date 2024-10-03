Robinson takes charge as new commandant at Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Michael A. Robinson is the commandant of Regional Training Site-Maintenance at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Michael A. Robinson is the commandant of Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. Robinson took over as commandant for the training venue in August 2024. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Michael A. Robinson became the new commandant for Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance at Fort McCoy in August 2024 at Fort McCoy.



As commandant, Robinson is responsible for overseeing 12 separate ordnance-specific courses that support training of students of both active- and reserve-component forces annually.



According to his biography, Robinson joined the Army in 2010 and attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Moore, Ga., and was commissioned in November 2011.



Robinson’s assignments include serving as platoon leader with the 842nd Quartermaster Company (Petroleum Support), transportation officer with the 378th Movement Control Team, detachment commander with the 339th Movement Control Team, brigade plans officer with the 89th Sustainment Brigade; battalion S4 officer in charge with the 620th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, battalion S4 officer in charge with the 3-338th Training Support Battalion, and logistics planner with the 84th Training Command.



Robinson deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, his biography shows. He also mobilized in 2018 in support of C2CRE-A and mobilized in 2021 in support of the Conus Replacement Center.



Robinson earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2008; a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Central Missouri; and an associates of arts degree from Wentworth Junior College. His areas of focus were business management, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Robinson also attended basic combat training at Fort Jackson, S.C.; and the Logistics Captains Career Course and Quartermaster Basic Officer Leaders Couse at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va.



The major’s military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.



RTS-Maintenance trains thousands of Soldiers every year in the Army’s 91-series MOS and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS. The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”



(Article prepared by Regional Training Site-Maintenance and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)