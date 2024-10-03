Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large Lock Center Gate At Chittenden Locks Remains Open Till Nov. 4

    Chittenden Locks schedules large locks closures, small lock available

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | The Gulf Cajun commercial vessel approaches the large lock, Lake Washington Ship Canal...... read more read more

    SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    The large lock chamber at Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks will remain open to navigation through noon, Nov. 4.
    Closure 4, part of the large lock center gate replacement project which began October 2023, will not extend past Nov. 13.

    Full chamber navigation, beginning Nov. 14, remains in effect.
    U.S. Army Corps officials explain the extension facilitates assessing the large lock center miter gate components and approving overall specifications, as the final confirmation that the gates are ready for delivery and installation.

    The contractor leverages this additional time to ensure the new gates are installed as seamless as possible upon arrival at the Chittenden Locks.
    The Army Corps owns and operates the Locks, the busiest in the nation. Nearly 50,000 vessels lock through each year.

    Most machinery and equipment, including the large lock center miter gate, are original to the Locks. Improving this 107-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Army Corps supply consistent and dependable navigation over the years to come.

    Check our official Locks Closure page (https://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Closures/) for closure information and schedule changes.

    For more information about the Chittenden Locks, follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks).

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Location: SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, US
    USACE
    Hiram M. Chittenden Locks
    Northwestern Division
    Operations and Maintenance
    Seattle District
    Lake Washington Ship Canal

