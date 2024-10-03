Offutt remembers 9-11

Photo By Chad Watkins | Chief Ken Clary of the Bellevue Police Department, Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small,...... read more read more Photo By Chad Watkins | Chief Ken Clary of the Bellevue Police Department, Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief, Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing deputy commander, and Battalion Commander Jeremy Zink of the Bellevue Fire Department, render a salute after laying a memorial wreath at the 9/11 memorial service at American Heroes Park in Bellevue, Neb. on Sept. 11, 2024.(U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins) see less | View Image Page

Twenty-three years ago, the American way of life was forever shifted as the incidents of Sept. 11, 2001 unfolded. Offutt Air Force Base held a commemorative run and participated in a wreath laying ceremony at American Heroes Park in Bellevue.



Members of Warhawk Nation took a moment to reflect on their memories of the events of 9/11, and how it impacted their decision to join the Armed Forces.



Lt. Col. Michael Scott, 55th Cyberspace Squadron commander, was a junior in high school in Heidelberg, Germany, where his father worked for the Army as a civilian.



“The moment was emotional,” said Scott. “I remember the change in mood, the somber remembrance of the situation and the feeling that war was upon us. It was a significant moment for the families, especially us kids, as we were looking at those moments knowing our parents would soon be going to war.”



He decided he wanted to make a difference in protecting his nation and started his path into the U.S. Air Force.



“The significance of the military and serving our country, sacrificing for our nation and our freedoms, those were all important things for me,” said Scott. “I joined the Air Force because of all the people who died that day, knowing that I could give back to try and ensure this would never happen again.”



For some the devastation was much closer; Airman 1st Class Michael Robles Jr.’s father is a firefighter and Army National Guard member from Harlem, New York.



“9/11 means quite a lot to me,” said Robles, 55th Cyberspace Squadron. “My father would take me to events honoring the firefighters. It’s very heroic the work that they do. Being able to charge into a situation without a second thought for themselves but to save others. That’s what inspired me to join the Air Force, seeing his attitude and wanting to perform service before self is what helped me make this choice for my career.”



Team Offutt participated in an event within the community as well. The Bellevue Kiwanis Club hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the American Heroes Park in Bellevue, Nebraska. Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief, joined the Bellevue Police Department chief, Ken Clary, and Bellevue Fire Department battalion commander, Jeremy Zink.



The four laid a wreath on the memorial, commemorating a charred flag from a New York fire station that was presented to one of the first units to deploy to Afghanistan, who then returned the flag to the fire department, and has been on display ever since.



“9/11 is a day we must never forget,” said Gray. “As we read the names of the innocent Americans who were killed by terrorists on September 11, 2001, let us cherish their memory. We want their families to know that we stand ready to defend our great nation against any enemy who threatens our way of life. We are and will remain a free people.”