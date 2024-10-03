55th Wing holds Leadership Conference at Offutt

Photo By Chad Watkins | Commanders, senior enlisted members and civilian leaders of the 55th Wing pose in...... read more read more Photo By Chad Watkins | Commanders, senior enlisted members and civilian leaders of the 55th Wing pose in front of a WC-135 CONSTANT PHOENIX at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Sept. 26, 2024. Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief, hosted the annual 2024 Leadership Conference to strengthen leadership and foster collaboration to empower the 55th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins) see less | View Image Page

Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief, hosted the annual 2024 Leadership Conference at Offutt Air Force Base, Sept. 26-27.



The wing’s conference brought together command teams from the six groups and 30 squadrons, allowing them to discuss topics relating to this years’ theme of “Lethality and Communication.”



"The leadership conference is a vital investment in the extraordinary people of our wing, who are our most valuable resource,” said Howard. “Bringing together commanders, senior enlisted members, and civilian leaders of the 55th Wing from around the world, we focus on building the warfighting readiness that ensures our mission-ready Airmen remain at the forefront of any challenge. By strengthening leadership and fostering collaboration, we are empowering the 55th Wing to continue delivering unmatched excellence in defense of our nation."



This conference is significant for members of the group and seven squadrons who are not at Offutt Air Force Base. The only geographically separated group of the wing is the 55th Electronic Combat Group.



“The single most significant advantage about the 55th ECG’s attendance at the leadership conference is the ability to interface with other warriors face-to-face,” said Col. Jeremy Smith, 55th ECG commander. “We see each other regularly during stand-up meetings, but camaraderie does not live in video teleconferencing. We’re able to lean on each other if we’re more than pretty or handsome faces on a screen.”



This year’s conference started by focusing on discussion about the current state of the 55th Wing and future wing organization.



"As leaders of the 55th Wing, we have a shared responsibility to confront aggression, deter conflict, and project strength wherever we are called to serve,” said Howard. “Our ability to sustain a free and open regional order, and prevent attempts to resolve disputes through force, is central to global stability.”



The conference continued into breakout panels and discussions on security.



“A free and open Indo-Pacific, and beyond, can only be realized through the preservation of command and control—ensuring that our forces remain ready to respond to any threat at a moment’s notice," said Howard.



Whereas the first day included more mission-oriented conversations, the second day shifted into strategies on the best way to communicate with today’s Airmen.



"Our enlisted force is the core of a combat-credible military, and the inclusion of our senior enlisted leaders from across the wing in this effort is vital,” said Small. “Together, we act with common purpose and in common cause to fulfill the 55th Wing's mission. Our strength lies in our diversity, our base of innovation, and our culture of ingenuity; all of which enable us to prevail in this era of Great Power Competition.”



An airmen and noncommissioned officers panel was held to help senior enlisted leaders more effectively develop and support the enlisted force.



“The guidance and leadership of our senior enlisted members, alongside our Airmen, ensure we are always ready to meet the challenges ahead and safeguard the future of our nation,” said Small.