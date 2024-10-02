DCMA delivers MH-60R helicopter to strategic ally

Courtesy Photo | DCMA personnel and aircrew delivered the first MH-60R helicopter to the South...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DCMA personnel and aircrew delivered the first MH-60R helicopter to the South Korea’s Navy, strengthening their capabilities and enhancing interoperability with U.S. forces. see less | View Image Page

OWEGO, N.Y. – Defense Contract Management Agency strengthened the military capabilities of a Pacific strategic partner with the first delivery of MH-60R helicopters.



South Korea’s Navy gained proven capabilities in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare and enhanced their interoperability with U.S. forces in the region.



DCMA ensured the aircraft’s production was executed to rigorous standards, said Navy Lt. Austin Schumacher, chief of flight operations and the aviation safety officer with DCMA Sikorsky Aircraft Owego.



“The DCMA Aviation Program Team here in Owego has a very strong working relationship with the contractor, so we can trust one another that this aircraft can be assembled and delivered safely,” Schumacher said.



The APT conducts surveillance of all the contractor processes, including all foreign military sales and U.S. Navy MH-60R contracts.



“Each FMS contract will have unique modifications and specifications,” Schumacher said. “The aircrew here is the first government crew to fly new production aircraft, so it is crucial for the aircrew to understand the nuances of each FMS aircraft and anticipate how that might affect performance.”



South Korea requested specific aircraft modifications that the APT and the aircrew completing government acceptance flights addressed.



U.S. Navy pilots and aircrew assigned to DCMA must understand unique difference in each FMS aircraft and how that may affect flight operations or equipment testing, said Navy Cmdr. Matt Noble, DCMA Lockheed Martin Owego commander.



“Without that understanding, they would not be able to conduct the comprehensive three-flight process that ensures the aircraft meets specifications and is ready for final delivery,” Noble said.



The three-flight process is approximately four to five flight hours per aircraft.



APT's MH-60R contract surveillance is vital to the continued safe operations in Owego, Noble said.



“Proper planning and dedicated effort from the APT and quality personnel, as well as coordination by the aircrew, resulted in the completion of the aircraft and successful flights prior to the cross-country delivery,” Noble said. “The APT ensured safety and quality continued to be the primary concern, not speed of delivery.”



U.S. FMS of equipment like MH-60R helicopters increases available funds for future investment into new and updated capabilities for U.S. forces. Current FMS customers or operators of the MH-60R include Australia, Denmark, India, Greece, Norway, Spain and Saudi Arabia. All have either accepted delivery of aircraft or are on contract.