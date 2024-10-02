75th FAB participates in OKC response coordination exercise

FORT SILL, Okla. – Six medics from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade participated in a Federal Coordinating Center (FCC) exercise Sept. 26 in Oklahoma City. The event incorporated several DoD entities and medical providers to practice receiving patients affected by a natural disaster or emergency event, providing triage, and coordinating patient transportation to nearby hospitals.



Other participants included service members and medical personnel from Tinker Air Force Base, the 137th Air National Guard, the Tulsa Air National Guard, OKC Emergency Medical Services Authority, OU Health, and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Sam Hawkins, the Oklahoma VA Area Emergency Manager, led the exercise.



“I think this was a success,” said Hawkins. “I think that our military personnel were a boost to the capabilities we provide, and hopefully this is a roadmap that other entities can utilize in their respective locations.”



The FCC falls under the Natural Disaster Medical System, a network of health care facilities and medical professionals that provide care during natural disasters and other emergency events. During such an event, either the Department of Defense or the VA are called upon to assume control and responsibility of the FCC.



“When the VA owns the FCC, they might be responsible for the process but don’t have all the resources to execute the mission,” said Hawkins.



The solution: bring neighboring DoD and medical providers together as a community to facilitate the process. The Oklahoma VA has health care facility partners that stretch from Oklahoma City to Altus, Oklahoma. This year was the first time the 75th Field Artillery Brigade was incorporated into the exercise.



“It was a great opportunity to come out and participate with other DoD entities and civilian medical providers to show that fort sill has the ability to support operations in the event of a disaster,” said Staff Sgt. Blake Hodge, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade Health Care Sergeant. Hodge looks forward to the brigade participating in this and similar exercises next year, strengthening the unit’s relationship with neighboring communities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2024 Date Posted: 10.03.2024 11:34 Story ID: 482426 Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th FAB participates in OKC response coordination exercise, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.